Genshin Impact Bennett Character and Build Guide

Bennett is a member of the Mondstadt branch of the Adventurers’ Guild in Genshin Impact, and his nigh-comical bad luck is well known across the land. Almost true to his backstory, Bennett was considered a mediocre character when Genshin Impact first launched, yet now he’s easily considered among the best in the game (especially if you unlock his first constellation). This 4-star Pyro and sword-wielding character was recently featured in the Albedo banner, but has since returned to his regular drop rate in the Standard Banner.

Genshin Impact Bennett Character and Build Breakdown

Below are listed Bennett’s full set of attacks and abilities, his passive talents, constellations, and finally all of his ascension and talent material requirements. Build recommendations, to include both suggested weapons and artifact sets, are in the center of this guide following Bennett’s constellations.

Bennett Attacks and Skills

Melee Attack: Strike of Fortune Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Passion Overload Bennett puts all his fire and passion for adventuring into his sword. Results may vary based on how fired up he is . . . Press: A single, swift flame strike that deals Pyro damage. Hold: Charges up, resulting in different effects when unleashed based on the Charge Level. Level 1: Strikes twice, dealing Pyro damage and launching opponents. Level 2: Unleashes 3 consecutive attacks that deal impressive Pyro damage, but the last attack triggers an explosion that launches both Bennett and the enemy. Bennett takes no damage from being launched.

Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage Bennett performs a jumping attack that deals Pyro damage, creating an Inspiration Field. If the health of a character within the AoE is equal to or falls below 70%, their health will continuously regenerate. The amount of HP restored scales off Bennett’s max HP. If the health of a character within the AoE is higher than 70%, they gain an attack bonus that is based on Bennett’s base attack. Imbues characters within the AoE with Pyro.



Bennett Passive Talents

Fearnaught Within the area created by Fantastic Voyage, Passion Overload takes on the following effects: Cooldown is reduced by 50% Bennett will not be launched by the effects of Charge Level 2.

Rekindle Decreases Passion Overload’s cooldown by 20%.

It Should Be Safe . . . When dispatched on an expedition in Mondstadt, time consumed is reduced by 25%.



Bennett Constellations

Grand Expectation Fantastic Voyage’s attack increase no longer has an HP restriction, and gains an additional 20% of Bennett’s base attack.

Impasse Conqueror When Bennett’s HP falls below 70%, his energy recharge is increased by 30%.

Unstoppable Fervor Increases the level of Passion Overload by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Unexpected Odyssey Using a Normal Attack when executing the second attack of Passion Overload’s Charge Level 1 allows an additional attack to be performed. This additional attack does 135% of the second attack’s damage.

True Explorer Increases the level of Fantastic Voyage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Fire Ventures with Me Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters inside Fantastic Voyage’s radius gain a 15% Pyro damage bonus and their weapons are infused with Pyro.



Bennett Build Suggestions

Bennett can be played as either a support character, or a damage dealer in Genshin Impact. Having his first constellation makes him an S-tier support character, but that doesn’t mean you should sleep on his damage if that’s how you prefer to play him. A support Bennett wants to use his Passion Overload to continuously maintain Pyro damage on enemies to better trigger elemental combos, and to increase the uptime of Fantastic Voyage for the healing and attack buff it provides the entire team. A damage Bennett on the other hand is all about using Fantastic Voyage to buff his attack as high as it will go.

Regardless of the role you decide to play your Bennett as in Genshin Impact the 5-star Skyward Blade will work with both. It’s best for his support build, but if you have it you can easily dance between support and DPS, though you’ll need different artifact sets on hand. If you want to go nuts with Bennett as a DPS character you’ll want to pull for the Aquila Favonia instead, which is a beast of a sword. The Favonius Sword is a solid 4-star that’ll get the job done for both roles if you don’t want to waste time and money pulling for either 5-star.

Skyward Blade: Crit-Rate increased by 4%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using Elemental Burst: Increases movement speed by 10%, increases attack speed by 10%, and increases the damage of Normal and Charged Attack hits by 20% for 12s. Secondary: Energy Recharge.

Aquila Favonia: Attack is increased by 20%. Triggers on taking damage: the soul of the Falcon of the West awakens, holding the banner of the resistance aloft, regenerating HP equal to 100% of attack and dealing 200% of attack as damage to surrounding opponents. This effect can only occur once every 15s. Secondary: Physical Damage Bonus.

Favonius Sword: Crit hits have a 60% chance to generate 1 Elemental Orb, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s. Secondary: Energy Recharge.

Artifact sets for Bennett depend on the role you assign him. Support Bennett works best with the Noblesse Oblige, and damage Bennett will want Gladiator’s Finale. If you are leaning support aim for Energy Recharge, that way you can spam Bennett’s Fantastic Voyage burst attack often, maximizing its uptime. A damage Bennett will want to lean into attack damage, since Fantastic Voyage scales off of his base attack, and not attack percentage.

Noblesse Oblige (Clear Pool and Mountain Cavern) (2) Elemental Burst damage +20%. (4) Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ attack by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack.

Gladiator’s Finale (Elite and Weekly Bosses after World Level 2) (2) Attack +18%. (4) If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack damage by 35%.



Bennett Character Ascension Materials

Level 20 1x Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3x Windwheel Aster, 3x Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 20000 Mora

Level 40 3x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 2x Everflame Seed, 10x Windwheel Aster, 15x Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 40000 Mora

Level 50 6x Agnidus Agate Fragment, 4x Everflame Seed, 20x Windwheel Aster, 12x Silver Raven Insignia, 60000 Mora

Level 60 3x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 8x Everflame Seed, 30x Windwheel Aster, 18x Silver Raven Insignia, 80000 Mora

Level 70 6x Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12x Everflame Seed, 45x Windwheel Aster, 12x Golden Raven Insignia, 100000 Mora

Level 80 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 20x Everflame Seed, 60x Windwheel Aster, 24x Golden Raven Insignia, 120000 Mora



Bennett Talent Level-Up Materials

Level 2 3x Teachings of Resistance, 6x Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 12500 Mora

Level 3 2x Guide to Resistance, 3x Silver Raven Insignia, 17500 Mora

Level 4 4x Guide to Resistance, 4x Silver Raven Insignia, 25000 Mora

Level 5 6x Guide to Resistance, 6x Silver Raven Insignia, 30000 Mora

Level 6 9x Guide to Resistance, 9x Silver Raven Insignia, 35000 Mora

Level 7 4x Philosophies of Resistance, 4x Golden Raven Insignia, 1x Dvalin’s Plume, 120000 Mora

Level 8 6x Philosophies of Resistance, 6x Golden Raven Insignia, 1x Dvalin’s Plume, 260000 Mora

Level 9 12x Philosophies of Resistance, 9x Golden Raven Insignia, 2x Dvalin’s Plume, 450000 Mora

Level 10 16x Philosophies of Resistance, 12x Golden Raven Insignia, 2x Dvalin’s Plume, 1x Crown of Insight, 700000 Mora



- This article was updated on:January 12th, 2021