Pokemon GO Plus + Makes Me Go, No No

Pokemon GO Plus + was announced on February 27, 2023, during the Pokemon Day official live stream and it has left me with a sour taste in my mouth. No matter how well it could blend with Pokemon Sleep or enhance Pokemon GO gameplay; it doesn’t cause more affection for the product. There is a vital question to be asked with the reveal of Pokemon GO Plus + which is just why is this needed?

Pokemon GO Plus + Highlights a Problem

Pokemon GO Plus has already made an appearance on the market before in the form of a band. Even then people were dubious of its necessity, this new device seems like a cute new aesthetic gimmick that is pretty much just the same product. And no, I’m not ashamed of saying that — there are many reasons why I think this device is both a genius in marketing but also an over-glorified purchase.

Firstly, you have the factor that you can “Catch Pokemon” without looking at your phone but would it not be preferred to actually view the Pokemon through gameplay? Furthermore, the band product was better for carrying around; the Plus + seems like it will be a hassle to bring in and out of your bag every 5 seconds to hold. Nonetheless, it is Pokemon so functionality is sometimes overlooked for nostalgia alone.

Whisper Sweet Pikachu Lullabies in Our Ears

Since the device has the ability to sing melodies to you in the form of a Pikachu saying “Pika-Pika” we are expecting it will be common to see it on many people’s bedside cabinets. Why would you have a bedtime read or a movie marathon when you can get the lights down low and listen to Pikachu instead? Even though the Pokemon GO Plus +’s functions can be questioned, it will make a nice ornament for the room.

A collector is going to find a lot of value in making the purchase because of the fact it is larger than some of the other Pokemon functional products on the market. However, it will be difficult to beat the Poke-Ball Plus (the naming team seems to have a slight obsession with +’s) which was released alongside Let’s Go Eevee and Pikachu.

The device will likely bring in a lot of sales and that absolutely makes sense but don’t go expecting the ultimate Pokemon GO experience as at this rate they will bring out the Pokemon GO Plus ++ soon. Jokes aside, we think this will be something that can have a lot of sentimental value to fans and hope that they thoroughly enjoy using it. Pokemon isn’t complete without some nostalgia every so often.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023