What is Pokemon Sleep? All Functions, Explained

Image: The Pokemon Company

If you’re one to dream of electric sheep, why not start dreaming of Mareep with Pokemon Sleep? Announced back in 2019, this sleep tracker will finally be released on mobile devices this year. But, what exactly is Pokemon Sleep, and is it an actual game? Let’s grab our blankets, and head off to bed where we will be able to learn everything about this confusing little title, including the accessories that will work with it when it finally launches.

What Exactly Is Pokemon Sleep?

Image: The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sleep is one part game, one part sleep tracker. When going to drift off into the world of dreams, you’ll need to activate Pokemon Sleep, which will record the quality of your snooze. You’ll be ranked in one of three categories:

Dozing

Snoozing

Slumbering

After your sleep has been categorized, you’ll have a chance to see an adorable animation featuring a large Snorlax, and plenty of Pokemon that sleep the same way that you were sleeping during the tracking operation. There are also other categories of sleep that Pokemon will exhibit, that you’ll unlock as you continue using the app.

Rather than capturing Pokemon to make them battle, this is going to be a much more peaceful affair. You’ll be helping the new Professor, the portly and jolly Professor Neroli in his research to discover how different Pokemon rest. Sounds much more relaxing than the more recent Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and much less active than Pokemon GO. Set it, and forget it — until you wake up, that is.

What Is The Pokemon GO Plus +?

Image: The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Alongside the confirmation that Pokemon Sleep exists, there is a new accessory coming out that will benefit mobile players. Alongside the ability to use the Pokemon GO Plus + with Pokemon GO, which we have covered in a separate post, players that are looking to get the best night of sleep can use it with Pokemon Sleep, as well.

If you’re looking to purchase the Pokemon GO Plus + and use it with Pokemon Sleep, you’ll get a few extra benefits, such as a Nightcap Snorlax in Pokemon GO, alongside the ability to use it almost as an alarm of sorts. When you wake up, instead of using your smartphone to end your sleep cycle, you can hit the center button to signal that your sleep is done.

Related: Is The Pokemon GO Plus Worth It?

Also, it will sing lullabies to you, which may appeal to a certain crowd. Hearing Pikachu sing adorable little songs to help you drift off to sleep sounds like it may be the perfect way for the young Pokemon fanatics to get the best night’s sleep possible.

When Does Pokemon Sleep Release?

While there is no concrete release date, those that have been waiting for 4 years finally have solace in knowing that Pokemon Sleep will be available in the Summer of 2023 for Android and iOS. This may be the perfect chance to practice your deep sleep or find out if Drowsee can help you fall asleep in the meantime.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023