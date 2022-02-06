Pokémon Legends Arceus – Top Side Quests to Play Before Finishing the Game

Plenty of Pokémon fans are getting their hands on Pokémon Legends: Arceus now that it’s been released. This means there are quite a few first-time players that have only just started their journey in seeking out every Pokémon there is. Thankfully, this game has some unique features that can help newcomers get on their feet. While exploring and competing the game’s main story, players will want to keep their eyes out for the top side quests before reaching the credits.

The Top Side Quests to Complete Before Beating the Story

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, side quests are known as Requests. Players can speak to NPCs with dark icons above their heads to take on requests. There are no limits to how many requests the player can take, but some will only become available after completing previous requests.

Players should complete the following requests before fighting the Noble Pokémon in Alabaster Icelands.

New Wares Requests – These requests unlock items at the General Store, which also allows players to purchase those items out in the field. These are unlocked at numerous points during the main story. These are some of the most useful requests, so players should check the General Store regularly to see when new requests might appear.

Requests – These requests unlock items at the General Store, which also allows players to purchase those items out in the field. These are unlocked at numerous points during the main story. These are some of the most useful requests, so players should check the General Store regularly to see when new requests might appear. Camp Requests – After heading to a new location, players will almost always gain access to a request that sets up a new campsite. These requests will be found during excursions, and they should be completed as soon as possible to make fast travel easier. The only location where this sort of request won’t appear is the Obsidian Fieldlands, as unlocking its second camp is part of the main story.

Requests – After heading to a new location, players will almost always gain access to a request that sets up a new campsite. These requests will be found during excursions, and they should be completed as soon as possible to make fast travel easier. The only location where this sort of request won’t appear is the Obsidian Fieldlands, as unlocking its second camp is part of the main story. Balloon Requests – A collection of requests where trainers play a minigame to break balloons. These reward players with fantastic items, including better Poké Balls and Nuggets. These are unlocked at numerous points during the main story, but the first one can be obtained after unlocking the Heights Camp in the Obsidian Fieldlands.

Requests – A collection of requests where trainers play a minigame to break balloons. These reward players with fantastic items, including better Poké Balls and Nuggets. These are unlocked at numerous points during the main story, but the first one can be obtained after unlocking the Heights Camp in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Requests with Exp. Candy, Potions, or Revives as rewards – These requests are essentially required for first-time players. Experience candies will get their Pokémon to higher levels faster, while potions and revives will keep those Pokémon healthy for tougher late-game battles.

There are also numerous requests that provide some helpful information and items for new players. They aren’t as lucrative as gaining new shopping items or unlocking more fast travel points, but players should still keep their eyes on these requests:

A Peculiar Ponyta – Introduces players to Shiny Pokémon. This request is unlocked after defeating your first Noble Pokémon and catching a Ponyta. This request will be highly valuable for anyone hunting Shiny Pokémon, as it gives an example of how they appear on the field.

– Introduces players to Shiny Pokémon. This request is unlocked after defeating your first Noble Pokémon and catching a Ponyta. This request will be highly valuable for anyone hunting Shiny Pokémon, as it gives an example of how they appear on the field. Eevee’s Evolutions – A request that ends in you receiving your choice of a Fire, Water, or Thunder Stone. This request is unlocked during story progression of the Cobalt Coastlands, but players will need to complete The Taste of Home first.

– A request that ends in you receiving your choice of a Fire, Water, or Thunder Stone. This request is unlocked during story progression of the Cobalt Coastlands, but players will need to complete first. Getting to Know Ghosts – A request that ends in players receiving a Linking Cord. This request is unlocked at the same time as the Coronet Highlands, but players will also need to catch a Gastly before this request becomes available.

These are the top side quests for players to complete before reaching the end of the story. Other requests to watch out for are the ones that give out high-selling items like Nuggets and Star Pieces, or stat-boosting items like Grit Pebbles and Grit Rocks. Check out the full list of requests to get a good idea of which ones you should get started on.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is an exclusive title for the Nintendo Switch.