Pokemon Legends Arceus Full Request List: All 94 Requests and Rewards

Pokemon Legends Arceus has been released with players exploring the Hisui Region and many trainers have been catching a diverse array of Pokemon since release day. Ultimately, you will be levelling up your Pokemon as you venture onwards with your journey through the Hisui Region and completing requests. This guide article will take you through all of the Pokemon Legends Arceus requests.
Pokémon Legends Arceus Request List
Here are all of the requests in Pokémon Legends Arceus, their location, and instructions on how to complete them:
|No. of Request (#)
|Request Title
|Completion Instructions for Task
|Rewards
|Location of Request
|1
|Wurmple Can Evolve
|You will need to give a Wurmple to Beauregard to complete this task
|3 Dazzling Honey
|Jubilife Village
|2
|Adorable Starly
|Simply show the Marli a completed Starly Pokédex entry
|10 Poke Balls
|Jubilife Village
|3
|What Did Shinx’s Ears Look Like?
|Show the Toshi a Shinx
|3 Potions
|Jubilife Village
|4
|Big Buizel, Little Buizel
|Show Dorian a Buizel bigger than 2’8″, follow this guide for information
|1 Experience Candy S, and 5 Oran Berries
|Jubilife Village
|5
|What It Takes to Be Awesome
|Give Sho 5 Poké Balls
|3 Grit Dust
|Jubilife Village
|6
|Mushroom Cake Marketing
|Give Morel a Springy Mushroom
|The Mushroom Cake recipe
|Obsidian Fieldlands
|7
|Playing with Drifloon
|Investigate the Drifloon at the Prelude beach in the evening time
|1 Stardust
|Galaxy Hall
|8
|Bothersome Bidoof
|Find 3 Bidoofs in Jubilife Village with a Bidoof already within your party
|1 Rare Candy
|Galaxy Hall
|9
|Zubat’s Eyes
|Show Clarissa a Zubat
|2 Aux Power
|Galaxy Hall
|10
|Wurmple’s Evolved!
|Show Beauregard a Silcoon
|1 Experience Candy S
|Galaxy Hall
|11
|The Timbre of the Fields
|Show Yeo the completed Kriketot Pokédex entry
|3 Vivichokes
|Obsidian Firelands
|12
|A Perfect Pickling Stone
|Give Radisa a Geodude Pokemon
|1 Experience Candy S and 3 Honey Cakes
|Galaxy Hall
|13
|Trees That Bear Berries
|Give Bjorn 3 Cheri Berries
|15 Poké Balls
|Obsidian Fieldlands
|14
|Berry Helpful
|Give Andra 5 Oran Berries
|3 Revives
|Jubilife Village
|15
|Balloon Race in the Fieldlands
|Burst 17 Balloons while you are playing through the Obsidian Fieldlands balloon race
|1 Rare Candy, 15 Feather Balls
|Obsidian Fieldlands
|16
|Strange Happenings at Midnight
|Investigate Sanqua’s house at night
|7 Nanab Berries
|Jubilife Village
|17
|To Bloom or Not to Bloom
|Show Kichi the completed Cherrim Pokédex entry
|5 Vivichoke
|Jubilife Village
|18
|Please! Make me a Pokéshi Doll!
|Show Anvin a ‘Pokéshi Doll’
|1 Pokéshi Doll
|Jubilife Village
|19
|A Peculiar Ponyta
|Show Yota the special Ponyta
|5 Razz Berry
|Galaxy Hall
|20
|The Mysterious Will-o’-the-Wisp
|Show Paira the Chimchar found from the Obsidian Fieldlands
|2 Exp. Candy S
|Jubilife Village
|21
|Back-Alley Mr. Mime
|Help find Mr Mime in Jubilife Village
|2 Aux Guard
|Galaxy Hall
|22
|Eerie Apparitions in the Night
|Collect 107 Wisps and meet Vessa nearby the ‘Odd Keystone’ statue at night-time
|Spiritomb catching chance as noted on our guide, and a Twice-Spiced Radish
|Jubilife Village
|23
|Getting Ahold of New Wares
|Give 3 Hearty Grains to Tao Hua
|New items at the general store for purchase
|Jubilife Village
|24
|Inspiration from Hippopotas
|Show Anthe a female and male Hippopotas
|A set of clothing items added to the store similar to the previous request
|Jubilife Village
|25
|The Pokémon in the Woodland Photo
|Show Dagero a Buneary
|Further Photo Studio options
|Jubilife Village
|26
|Aim for the Big Leagues!
|Get a score of 10,000 points in the target practice activity
|A Nugget and 15 Great Balls
|Jubilife Village
|27
|Help Wanted: Plowing the Fields
|Give a ground-type Pokémon to Miller
|Farming Fields
|Jubilife Village
|28
|Measuring Your Compatibility
|Show Belamy a Pokémon you have a high friendship level with
|1 Rare Candy
|Jubilife Village
|29
|The Search for Bitter Leaves
|Show Shinon a Petilil
|5 Hopo Berry, and 3 Fine Remedy
|Jubilife Village
|30
|A Beautiful Rose…
|Show Berra the completed Roselia Pokédex entry
|2 Experience Candy S and 5 Grain Cakes
|Crimson Mirelands
|31
|Setting up the Bogbound Camp
|Defeat 3 Stunky
|A new base camp
|Crimson Mirelands
|32
|The Headache-Stricken Psyduck
|Get Secret Medicine from Tomma in Galaxy Hall and deliver it to Martia
|1 Max Revive
|Crimson Mirelands
|33
|What a Massive Mushroom!
|Give Morel a Parasect
|5 Candy Truffles
|Galaxy Hall
|34
|Croagunk’s Curative Poison
|Give Pesselle a Croagunk
|3 Full Heals, 3 Experience Candy S
|Galaxy Hall
|35
|Battling with Pachirisu
|Win a battle against a level 30 Ursaring by only a Pachirisu
|3 Sitrus Berry, 1 Grit Gravel
|Galaxy Hall
|36
|Watering with Care
|Show Odo a Pokémon who can use ‘Water Pulse’ move, then battle the Sudowoodo and win it
|3 Experience Candy S and 15 Heavy Balls
|Galaxy Hall
|37
|The Fragrance of Nostalgic Herbs
|Show Risa a Tangela
|5 Smoke Bombs, 2 Experience Candy S
|Galaxy Hall
|38
|Gone Astray … in the Mirelands
|Find Wanda using Ursaluna south of Gapejaw Bog
|3 Stardust
|Galaxy Hall
|39
|All about Magikarp
|Show Ceci a completed Magikarp Pokédex entry
|1 Rare Candy
|Jubilife Village
|40
|The Charm Lost in the Swamp
|Interact with the glowing sparkles in the swamp, then battle the Hippowdon, and win against it
|5 Iron Chunks, 1 Grit Gravel
|Crimson Mirelands
|41
|An Elegant Tail
|Show Asabei a Glameow
|2 Aux Evasion, 2 Grit Gravel
|Jubilife Village
|42
|Help Wanted: Watering the Fields
|Give Miller a Pokémon with a water-type move within the moveset of that Pokémon for a short amount of time
|Additional fields for farming
|Jubilife Village
|43
|More New Wares
|Bring Tao Hua 3 Pop Pods
|New items at the general store for purchase
|Jubilife Village
|44
|The Pokémon in the Nighttime Photo
|Show Dagero a Duskull
|Further Photo Studio options
|Jubilife Village
|45
|Shellos of the East and West
|Show Anthe East Sea and West Sea Shellos
|A set of clothing items added to store
|Jubilife Village
|46
|Setting up the Coastlands Camp
|Find Yorrich at Sand’s Reach
|Another new base camp
|Cobalt Coastlands
|47
|Balloon Race in the Coastlands
|Burst 24 balloons in the ‘Cobalt Coastlands’ race
|1 Nugget, 10 Ultra Balls
|Cobalt Coastlands
|48
|Taste of Home
|Bring Floaro 2 Hopo Berries, 3 Hearty Grains, and 1 Razz Berry
|5 Experience Candy S and the Jubilife Muffin recipe
|Jubilife Village
|49
|Keep an Eye Out for Aipom!
|Follow and battle the two Aipom
|1 Experience Candy M and 5 Scatter Bangs
|Cobalt Coastlands
|50
|Double the Tails, Double the Fun
|Show Netta a Finneon
|1 Star Piece
|Jubilife Village
|51
|Coming Up Roses
|Talk to Hiemo with a Scyther within your Pokémon party
|1 Seed of Mastery
|Obsidian Fieldlands
|52
|Eevee’s Evolutions
|Interact with Umbreon in Galaxy Hall and give it a Jubilife Muffin to have
|1 Rare Candy, 1 Fire, Thunder, or Water Stone for your character
|Galaxy Hall
|53
|Octillery’s Ink
|Show Radisa the completed Octillery Pokédex entry
|1 Experience Candy M and 5 Bean Cakes
|Jubilife Village
|54
|Serving Up Swap Snacks
|Give Bonn a Springy Mushroom, Hopo Berry, and a Sootfoot Root
|The ‘Swap Snack’ recipe
|Jubilife Village
|55
|Poor, Peckish Piplup
|Give Maris a Bean Cake
|5 Razz Berry, 3 Hyper Potion
|Cobalt Coastlands
|56
|Getting Help from Machoke
|Show Bosley the completed Machoke Pokédex entry
|1 Aux Powerguard and 3 Grit Gravel
|Cobalt Coastlands
|57
|The Taste of Honey
|Show Almous a Combee from Ramanas Island, Grueling Grove, and Aipom Hill
|3 Kings Leaf and 3 Dazzling Honey
|Galaxy Hall
|58
|Gone Astray … in the Coastlands
|Find Wanda using the Ursaluna within an island in the Castaway Shore
|1 Star Piece
|Galaxy Hall
|59
|Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse
|Show Arezu a Misdreavus
|Further hairstyles for your character
|Jubilife Village
|60
|Help Wanted: Rock Smashing in the Fields
|Give Miller a Pokémon who knows the Rock Smash move for a short amount of time
|Additional fields for farming
|Jubilife Village
|61
|Even More New Wares
|Bring Tao Hua 3 Crunchy Salt
|New items at the general store for purchase
|Jubilife Village
|62
|The Pokémon in the River Photo
|Show Dagero a Turtwig
|Further photo studio options
|Jubilife Village
|63
|Fancy, Fashionable Wormadam
|Show Anthe a Wormadam
|A set of clothing items added to the store
|Jubilife Village
|64
|Getting to Know Ghosts
|Show Ward the completed Gastly Pokédex entry
|1 Linking Cord
|Jubilife Village
|65
|Setting up the Mountain Camp
|Reunite the Bronzor with the one across the river from you
|A new base camp
|Coronet Highlands
|66
|The Sea’s Legend
|Bring a Buizel, Overquil, and a Mantyke to the pointed rocks in the Cobalt Coastlands. Enter the cavern after that opens when this is completed and then catch the Manaphy
|3 Comet Shards
|Galaxy Hall
|67
|The Clefairy’s Moonlit Dance
|Go to the Fabled Spring in Coronet Highlands at night-time during a full moon
|5 Salt Cakes and 2 Experience Candy M
|Galaxy Hall
|68
|A Nosepass to Guide the Way
|Give a Nosepass to Gully
|A Black Augurite and 2 Experience Candy M
|Galaxy Hall
|69
|Gone Astray … in the Highlands
|Find Wanda using the Ursaluna on a ledge in the ‘Lonely Spring’
|2 Star Pieces
|Galaxy Hall
|70
|Colorful New Looks
|Give Anthe a Green Shard, Blue Shard, and a Red Shard
|New clothing items added to store
|Jubilife Village
|71
|New Wares Yet Again
|Give Tao Hua 3 Sand Radishes
|New items at the general store for purchase
|Jubilife Village
|72
|Pesselle’s Easy Errand
|Give Pesselle 100 Medicinal Leeks
|1 Adamant Mint and 1 Modest Mint
|Galaxy Hall
|73
|Which Is the Real Burmy?
|Show each type of Burmy to Tarush, Leif, and Duna, and show them the completed Burmy Pokédex entry
|3 Experience Candy M and 1 Leaf Stone
|Jubilife Village
|74
|A Bit of Help from Blissey
|Battle against the Abomasnow to help Blissey and Pippa
|2 Max Revives and 1 Shiny Stone
|Galaxy Hall
|75
|Kirlia the Hairstyle Muse
|Show Arezu a Kirlia
|Further hairstyles unlocked for your character
|Jubilife Village
|76
|Mushroom Hunting with Swinub
|Find 3 mushrooms with a Swinub already in your Pokémon party
|1 Experience Candy L and 5 Sand Radishes
|Galaxy Hall
|77
|Gone Astray…in the Fieldlands
|Find Wanda using the Ursaluna Pokémon.
|3 Star Piece
|Galaxy Hall
|78
|Setting Up the Icepeak Camp
|Find Craig on the other side of the river
|A new base camp
|Alabaster Icelands
|79
|Balloon Race in the Icelands
|Pop 30 balloons in the ‘Alabaster Icelands’ balloon race
|3 Nuggets
|Alabaster Icelands
|80
|The Perfect Pickle Recipe
|Give Radisa 2 Plump Beans, 2 Crunchy Salt, and 2 King’s Leaf
|The ‘Twice-spiced Radish’ recipe
|Jubilife Village
|81
|In Search of a Fiery Pokémon
|Give Brice a fire-type Pokémon
|3 Full Restores and 1 Experience Candy L
|Alabaster Icelands
|82
|Traces of a Lost Village
|Defeat the Frosslass and find the Old Journal
|1 Dawn Stone
|Galaxy Hall
|83
|Snow-White Vulpix in the Snow
|Find the 5 Alolan Vulpix in Alabaster Icelands
|1 Experience Candy L
|Galaxy Hall
|84
|The Bergmite Enthusiast
|Show Dominia a completed Bergmite Pokédex entry
|3 Grit Pebbles
|Alabaster Icelands
|85
|A Home under the Eaves
|Help Chimecho find a permanent home
|A Sun Stone and a Rare Candy
|Galaxy Hall
|86
|Gone Astray … in the Icelands
|Find Zeke using Ursaluna in the ‘Alabaster Icelands’
|A Peat Block, Ice Stone, and 5 Star Pieces
|Galaxy Hall
|87
|Rolling with Spheal
|Follow the Spheal through the ‘Bolderoll Ravine’
|1 Rare Candy and 5 Sticky Garb
|Coronet Highlands
|88
|Steely Lucario
|Battle the Lucario at the training grounds
|1 Grit Rock
|Galaxy Hall
|89
|The Diamond Clan’s Treasure
|Defeat Adaman in battle
|3 Comet Shards and a Adamant Crystal
|Crimson Mirelands
|90
|The Pearl Clan’s Treasure
|Defeat Irida in battle
|A Lustrous Globe and 3 Comet Shards
|Alabaster Icelands
|91
|On the Trail of Giratina
|Catch Giratina in Turnback Cave
|1 Grit Rock
|Jubilife Village
|92
|A Token of Gratitude
|Help Medi at the Fieldlands Camp and catch Shaymin.
|1 Grit Rock
|Galaxy Hall
|93
|The Darksome Nightmare
|Search for the ‘mysterious Pokémon’ at the ‘Clamberclaw Cliffs’ at nighttime and catch the Darkrai
|1 Experience Candy XL
|Galaxy Hall
|94
|Incarnate Forces of Hisui
|Catch the ‘Force of Nature’ Legendary Pokémon
|4 Experience Candy XL
|Galaxy Hall
That is all of the requests available for completion, it should be noted that request #92 requires Pokemon Sword or Shield save data and #94 requires Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl save data in order to complete those requests.
Will you be completing the requests in Pokemon Legends Arceus this month?
Pokemon Legends Arceus is available on Nintendo Switch now.