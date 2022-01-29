Pokemon Legends Arceus: How to Increase Friendship

Pokemon Legends Arceus has been released to players around the world and now is the time for diving into the experience and starting to play through everything the game has to offer. From the breathtaking spectacles of the Hisui Region to close encounters with Pokemon who are going to be caught by your character in no time. There is something for everyone in this latest instalment to the Pokemon franchise. A particular aspect that players have been wanting to find out about is how ‘friendship’ works in the game and this guide article will take you through the process of how to increase friendship levels in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

What ‘Friendship’ Is in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Every Pokemon that you capture you will be able to increase their friendship level. It is simply the bond that you and that Pokemon share. This is similar to many other Pokemon games where the friendship level was also apparent. Notably, some Pokemon will only be able to be fully evolved when they have met a certain friendship level or maxed it.

Gaining higher friendship levels with your Pokemon does not only have combat benefits after evolution of Pokemon but of course general psychological benefits for doing so. The more you level up your friendship with a Pokemon, the less it seems like you just removed them from the wild, placed them in a spherical object to capture them, and now get them to do your bidding. By levelling their friendship level, you may feel like you have formed a bond with the Pokemon and that Pokemon is actually wanting to be there helping you.

Of course, don’t worry though, there are plenty of general combat benefits that arise from a higher friendship level. Pokemon with a higher friendship level will be able to get status effects removed faster, surviving KO attacks, and even have a higher chance of landing critical hits. Taking the time to level your Pokemon’s friendship level is an important aspect of any trainer’s journey.

How to Increase ‘Friendship’ in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Firstly, in terms of increasing your friendship level, this can be achieved in a variety of ways. The most common way to increase your friendship level with Pokemon is to battle with your Pokemon. However, it can also be increased by utilising your Pokemon to collect various materials such as rocks etc and also releasing your Pokemon to venture throughout the world with you as you run around.

A quick way of increasing your Pokemon friendship level is making sure that you have the Pokemon you want to level released in the wild running around with you at all times while progressing through the game. In turn, you will likely also be battling with this Pokemon so it will act as a sort of double experience point gain for the friendship levels for them.

Will you be increasing your friendship level for Pokemon within Pokemon Legends Arceus this month?

Pokemon Legends Arceus is available on Nintendo Switch now.