The Best Greatswords in Elden Ring: 10 Powerful Colossal Swords for Strength Builds

Elden Ring players who have been playing the game since release have been building out their own characters to face the enemies within the game. For those who are creating strength builds to face their enemies head-on, it may help to have a strong colossal greatsword to help you out. Here are 10 of the most powerful colossal swords for strength builds in Elden Ring. These aren’t in any particular order, and each of them has various strengths and weaknesses.

The Best Greatswords in Elden Ring

1. The Troll Knight’s Sword

The Troll Knight’s Sword can be found at the Caria Manor near the Manor Upper Level checkpoint. You will need to kill a giant troll which can be found on the stairs through the path. The troll will have a few enemies near it so be sure to lure them out first before taking the troll head-on.

The sword requires 20 Strength, 18 Intelligence, and 14 Dexterity. Its base stats are 124 Physical damage with a Magic damage of 80. It has a Critical stat of 100. The Troll Knight’s Sword is a colossal weapon with a weapon skill of the Troll’s Roar, which pushes enemies away, opening them up for an attack.

2. The Grafted Blade Greatsword

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is a dropped item from the boss known as Leonine Misbegotten. This boss is found at the Beside the Rampart Gaol checkpoint. After going through the castle in the south, you can find this boss waiting for you behind the yellow veil. After defeating Leonine Misbegotten, you will get the Grafted Blade Greatsword.

The Grafted Blade Greatsword requires 40 Strength and 14 Dexterity. The sword’s base stats are 157 Physical damage with a Critical stat of 100. The Grafted Blade Greatsword’s weapon skill is the Oath of Vengence. The skill buffs all your stats by 50 points and increases your poise. It costs 20 FP and lasts for 30 seconds.

3. The Berserk Greatsword

Known as just the “Greatsword” in Elden Ring, the Berserk Greatsword can be found in the Caelem Ruins in Caelid. It is found in the back of one of the carriages near the checkpoint.

The Berserk Greatsword requires 31 Strength and 12 Dexterity. The sword’s base stats are 164 Physical damage with a Critical stat of 100. The Berserk Greatsword’s weapon skill is Stamp (Upward Cut). The skill costs 5 FP and flings enemies into the air. This weapon skill can be switched out for another Art of War.

4. The Godslayer’s Greatsword

The Godslayer’s Greatsword can be found in the Divine Tower of Caelid: Basement checkpoint. After defeating the Godskin Apostle boss in the basement of the tower, you will be rewarded with the sword in a chest.

The attributes required to wield the Godslayer’s Greatsword are 20 Strength, 22 Dexterity, and 20 Faith. The base stats for the Godslayer’s Greatsword are a Physical power of 119, Fire damage of 77, and a Critical stat of 100. The sword’s weapon skill is The Queen’s Black Flame, which cannot be changed out for another Art of War. It costs 15 FP to use.

5. The Troll’s Golden Sword

The Troll’s Golden Sword in Elden Ring is a colossal sword that can be found in a small camp after the Erdtree-Gazing Hill checkpoint. Sneak into the camp and you will find it in a chest behind a carriage.

The Troll’s Golden Sword requires 29 Strength and 10 Dexterity to use. It has a base Physical power of 155 and a Critical stat of 100. The Troll’s Golden Sword has the weapon skill of the Troll’s Roar. Like the Troll Knight’s Sword, it staggers enemies and leaves them open to attack. The Troll’s Roar costs 22 FP to use.

6. The Ruins Greatsword

The Ruins Greatsword is another colossal sword in Elden Ring which can be obtained after defeating the dual bosses of the Crucible Knight and the Forgotten Warrior in the Redmane Castle Plaza after the Chamber Outside the Plaza checkpoint. After defeating the two, you will be rewarded with the colossal weapon.

The Ruins Greatsword requires 50 Strength to wield it along with 16 Intelligence. The colossal weapon has a base Physical power of 124 with a base Magic power of 37. The Ruins Greatsword’s Critical stat is 100. The weapon’s skill, Wave of Destruction, costs 25 FP to use.

7. Zweihander

The Zweihander can be obtained at the Isolated Merchant’s Shack checkpoint from the merchant. The merchant will sell the colossal sword to you for 3500 Runes.

The Zweihander colossal sword requires 19 Strength and 11 Dexterity to use. The sword has a base Physical power of 141 with a Critical stat of 100. Zweihander’s skill, Stamp (Upward Cut) is the same as the Berserk sword. It costs 5 FP to use and can be switched out with another Art of War.

8. Maliketh’s Black Blade

Maliketh’s Black Blade is a colossal legendary weapon which you can get from defeating the Beast Clergyman after the Beside the Great Bridge checkpoint. Once you defeat this enemy, you will earn the Remembrance of the Black Blade which you can trade in at the Power of Remembrance at the Roundtable Hold.

Maliketh’s Black Blade requires 34 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 20 Faith to use. The colossal weapon has a base Physical power of 127, Holy power of 82, and a base Critical stat of 100. Maliketh’s Black Blade’s weapon skill, Destined Death, costs 40 FP to use and cannot be switched out for another Art of War.

9. The Watchdog’s Greatsword

The Watchdog’s Greatsword is a colossal weapon that you can get through going through the Giants’ Mountaintop Catacombs. Once you have reached the checkpoint, go through the hidden route and fight the boss at the end of the catacombs. Once you defeat the boss at the end, you will be rewarded with the Watchdog’s Greatsword.

The Watchdog’s Greatsword requires 30 Strength and 10 Dexterity to use. This colossal weapon has a base Physical power of 142 and a base Critical stat of 100. The Watchdog’s Greatsword weapon skill, Stamp (Upward Cut) is again the same to the Berserk Greatsword and the Zweihander. The skill costs 5 FP to use and can be switched out for another Art of War.

10. The Starscourge Greatsword

The Starscourge Greatsword is a legendary colossal weapon in Elden Ring that you can get after defeating Starscourge Rahdan at the Rahdan Festival. This powerful sword can be obtained through using the Remembrance of the Starscourge at the Power of Remembrance at the Roundtable Hold.

The Starscourge Greatsword requires 38 Strength, 12 Dexterity, and 15 Intelligence to use. The legendary colossal greatsword has a base Physical power of 129, a base Magic power of 83, and a base Critical stat of 100. The Starscourge Greatsword’s weapon skill is the Starcaller Cry. This weapon skill cannot be switched out with another Art of War. The Starcaller Cry costs 20 FP to use.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.