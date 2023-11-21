Anime Catcher Simulator Codes (November 2023)

Image: ZeRoGames Team

Anime Catcher Simulator is a buzzing new action-packed game where players get to play as their favorite anime character. You get to run around Naruto-style and take on anime villains while collecting gems on the side. Besides gems you need Chests, and Clicks as well.

Now, normally you’d have to work for them but with working Anime Catcher Codes you can claim gems and chests for free. For your sake, we have compiled a complete list of all working Anime Catcher Simulator codes.

All Anime Catcher Simulator Codes List

Anime Catcher Simulator Codes (Working)

Here are all the working codes for Anime Catcher Simulator:

Update0.5 – Redeem code for 200 Gems

UpdateFix – Redeem code for 200 Gems

Release – Redeem code for 200 Gems

SORRYBUGS – Redeem code for 200 Gems

TutorialFix – Redeem code for 1000 Gems

Anime Catcher Simulator Codes (Expired)

Currently, there are no expired Anime Catcher Simulator codes that you need to know about.

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Catcher Simulator

To redeem Anime Catcher Simulator codes, follow the steps given below:

Launch Anime Catcher Simulator on Roblox. Press the menu button on the left side of the screen. Press the gift box icon next next. Type in your working code in the Your Amazing code goes here text box. Press Redeem to claim your reward.

Why are my Anime Catcher Simulator Codes not working?

Sometimes you may have the unfortunate luck of being stuck with a non-working Anime Catcher Simulator code despite it being valid. In that case, the first thing you want to do is check your spelling. Oftentimes, players type in the wrong spellings.

You might want to check your Internet connection as well. In case that doesn’t work either, then it’s highly likely that you’re looking at an expired code.

How can you Get More Anime Catcher Simulator Codes?

If you’re looking for more codes, you should follow @StarX_Games on X (formerly Twitter). This is the developer’s handle where they post regular updates, sneak peeks, and most importantly, codes. You should also consider joining the Anime Catcher Discord server and keep an eye on updates in the community.

Additionally, players can join the Anime Catcher Roblox groups for the latest codes. Remember to check in on these pages every now and then. As the game rises in popularity, expect to see more codes. Previously, the developer released new codes at 1000 likes.

How to Equip Enemies in Anime Catcher Simulator?

Anime Catcher Simulator allows players to capture the enemies they defeat in Anime Catcher Simulator. To do so, simply walk up to an enemy and engage in a heated battle.

Once you have defeated the enemy, you’ll have the option to catch them. Next, go to Fighters located on the left side of the screen. Here you’ll find all the enemies that you catch. Choose one and click Equip Best. You’ll see a green tick appear on the character you’ve chosen.

What is Anime Catcher Simulator?

Anime Catcher Simulator is an immersive new title on Roblox. Players get to play as iconic anime characters while also catching anime villains, much like Pokemon.

Additionally, Anime Catcher Simulator crafts an engaging story where players must fight to defeat all the evil forces in the world. The key to cracking the game is collecting a diverse roster of characters

