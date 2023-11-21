Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (November 2023)

Image: AOT:R [ES]

Get ready to step into the titan-slaying mayhem with Attack on Titan Revolution. The action game allows players to fight alongside the Survey Corps and protect mankind. Thanks to the game’s expansive maps, you’ll be hooked for hours.

You can make your titan-fighting journey smoother with Attack on Titan Revolution codes. These codes grant you free spins and gems, which you can use to buy perks, boosts, and in-game items. To help you out, here is a complete list of Attack on Titan Revolution codes.

All Attack on Titan Revolution Codes List

Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (Working)

Here are all the working Attack on Titan Revolution codes:

MEMBERS7K—Redeem for 35 spins

SORRY2—Redeem for 25 spins and 500 gems

SORRY—Redeem for 50 spins

DEMO2—Redeem for 150 spins

Attack on Titan Revolution Codes (Expired)

Here are all expired Attack on Titan Revolution codes:

LIKES2K—Redeem for 75 spins

LIKES1K—Redeem for 50 spins

MEMBERS2K—Redeem for 50 spins

LIKES500—Redeem for 25 spins

FREESPINS—Redeem for 75 spins

MEMBERS1K—Redeem for 100 spins

DEMO—Redeem for 100 spins

SHUTDOWN2—Redeem for 35 spins

SHUTDOWN1—Redeem for 35 spins

How to Redeem Codes in Attack on Titan Revolution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To redeem Attack on Titan Revolution codes, follow the steps given below:

Launch Attack on Titan Revolution on Roblox. Click on Codes. Type your working code in the Code Here text box. Click on the Redeem button to claim your reward.

How can you get more Attack on Titan Revolution Codes?

You can get more Attack on Titan Revolution codes by following the developer, @EvolutionPower, on X (formerly Twitter). You can also join the AoT: Revolution Discord server where the developer posts new codes regularly. Additionally, the developer promised to drop new codes once the game hits 3500 likes, so make sure to tell your friends.

Why are my Attack on Titan Revolution Codes not working?

Sometimes, the game might refuse to accept a working Attack on Titan Revolution code. In this case, the first thing you want to do is check your spelling. Make sure you’re copying and pasting the codes to erase the problem altogether. If that doesn’t fix the issue, then it’s highly likely your code is expired.

Other ways to get free rewards in Attack on Titan Revolution

Besides Attack on Titan Revolution codes, you can get free rewards by completing in-game quests. Completing main and side quests will grant you valuable gems, luck boosts, and EXP. Players also receive daily and weekly quests to complete. Do these often and you can stock up on your reserves. You can also claim free rewards for every five minutes you spend playing the game.

What is Attack on Titan Revolution?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Attack on Titan Revolution is a simulator game where players get to fight the ultimate battle against Titans. Prove yourself as a defender of humanity, while customizing your characters. Spins grant you Family Perks, which you can trade in for boosts that will increase your chances of winning.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023