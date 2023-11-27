Ball Eating Simulator Codes (November 2023)

Image: FP_Nation

Think you have it in you to survive in an arena of hungry balls? It’s the survival of the fittest as players roam around the arena as balls, hoping to eat other players. The more you eat, the bigger you get and the slower you become.

You can cut to the chase with codes. Roblox codes grant you one-time boosts and power-ups like shields and speed boosts. For your sake, here is a full list of Ball Eating Simulator codes.

All Ball Eating Simulator Codes List

Ball Eating Simulator Codes (Working)

Here are all the working Ball Eating Simulator codes:

RELEASE—Redeem for free one-time size increase.

START—Redeem for free one-time size increase.

GROUP—Redeem for free one-time size increase.

WEEKSPECIAL—Redeem for free one-time size increase.

Ball Eating Simulator Codes (Expired)

Here are all the expired Ball Eating Simulator codes:

THANKSGIVING

How to Redeem Codes in Ball Eating Simulator

To redeem codes in Ball Eating Simulator, follow the steps given below:

Launch Ball Eating Simulator on Roblox. Click on the Codes button on the left side of the screen. Type in your working code in the Enter Code Here textbox. Click on the Redeem button to claim your free reward.

How can you get more Ball Eating Simulator codes?

To get more Ball Eating Simulator codes, follow the developer on X (formerly Twitter) at @fpnation1. You can also join the official FP_Nation Roblox group for the latest codes. Additionally, the developer promised to release new codes at 10,000 likes.

Why are my Ball Eating Simulator codes not working?

There are a number of reasons why your Ball Eating Simulator codes are not working. The code could be expired. Roblox codes are not valid for life so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. You could have also made a mistake while typing the code. To avoid this, make sure to copy and paste the code.

Other ways to get free rewards in Ball Eating Simulator

There are other ways to get free rewards in the Ball Eating Simulator besides code. Click on the Daily icon and get a reward every day as long as you play the game consecutively for 14 days. With Gift, you can claim a total of 12 free rewards during your first hour logged in. The game also grants players free spins every five minutes.

What is Ball Eating Simulator?

Ball Eating Simulator is a PvP game where you roll around an arena eating everything in sight. The more you eat, the bigger you grow. Be sure to watch out for the bigger ball on the field. You can make the playing field even with Rebirths, size, and speed boosts. You can also try on different skins to make yourself stand out in the arena.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023