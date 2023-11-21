Extreme Basketball Codes (November 2023)

Image: IAmKingMatt

Extreme Basketball is a multiplayer sports game. You get to play real basketball in 5v5 matches. The rules are simple. Score the maximum number of points and your team will win. The game offers PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and controller support.

However, you can get ahead of the competition with codes. Extreme Basketball codes grant you free coins, trophies, and boosts. For your convenience, we have searched the internet to bring you a complete list of all Extreme Basketball codes.

All Extreme Basketball Codes List

Extreme Basketball Codes (Working)

Here is a list of working Extreme Basketball codes.

DoubleCoins—Redeem for a 2x Coins boost

DoubleExp—Redeem for a 2x EXP boost

ThankYou—Redeem for 8,500 Coins

FreeReset—Redeem for a free record reset

community—Free Wumpy Ball

ant—Redeem for 100 Trophies (New)

capi—Redeem for 1000 Coins (New)

poke—Redeem for [1x] x2 XP Potion (New)

wonder—Redeem for free rewards

WWN—Redeem for 3 Double Coins Boosts

tweetyball—Free Tweety Ball

Extreme Basketball Codes (Expired)

The great news is that there are no expired Extreme Basketball Codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Extreme Basketball?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Extreme Basketball.

Launch Extreme Basketball on Roblox. Click on Codes on the left side of the screen. Type in your working code in the Enter Code text box. Click the Claim button to claim your rewards.

How can you get more Extreme Basketball codes?

You can find more Extreme Basketball codes by following @IAmKingMatt on Roblox. You should also consider joining the Extreme Basketball Discord server. Make sure to check out these pages regularly since the developer posts new codes once in a while.

Why are my Extreme Basketball Codes not working?

Your Extreme Basketball Codes might not work for several reasons. For one, you might have spelled the code wrong. Make sure to check your spelling once before you hit Submit. You might have also already claimed the code. Remember Roblox codes can only be claimed once. In other cases, your code might simply be expired.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in Extreme Basketball

Unfortunately, codes are your only way to get free rewards at the moment. The game does not offer Daily Gifts or Spins currently. However, the developer is open to feedback. So, make sure to ask him for free rewards.

What is Extreme Basketball?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Extreme Basketball is a sports game where players compete in teams of 5. The game mimics the experience of real-life basketball. So, make sure you’ve practiced your shooting skills because scoring a basket is the only way to win here. Also, make sure to communicate with your teammates in the chat. Teamwork will help you take down opposing teams.

For more free Roblox codes, check out our Roblox Codes page. We have plenty of codes for a range of experiences, such as Strong Leg, Toy Defense, and Bathtub Tower Defense.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023