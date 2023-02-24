Latest Roblox News: Fresh Codes For One Fruit Simulator & Sled Simulator, and Roblox VR Gets A Much Needed Addition

Image: Roblox Corporation

It seems like those ready to get lost in the Roblox Metaverse are about to get one of the best updates in recent memory, with a basic need finally being addressed. While it’s exciting to play Roblox in VR, a few things are holding it back from greatness, and this new update may finally squelch some bugs. On the flip side, there are some fresh, new codes for some excellent experiences, including One Fruit & Sled Simulator, so let’s jump right in and start getting some freebies!

All One Fruit Simulator Codes (February 2023)

Image: Digital Sea / Roblox

One Piece is a very popular anime and manga series, and plenty of Roblox experiences look toward it for inspiration. One Fruit Simulator is an exciting take on the series, offering you and your friends plenty of opportunities to jump into engaging combat situations and partake in plenty of quests to become the strongest pirate or marine on the platform.

All One Fruit Simulator Codes – Working

PAWRELEASE – Multiple Boosts

SHUTDOWNRELEASE – Multiple Boosts

35KLIKES – Multiple Boosts

RELEASERACE – Race Reroll

RELEASERACE2 – Race Reroll

RELEASERACE3 – Race Reroll

RELEASE – Multiple Boosts

20MIL!!! – Coin and XP Boost

VALENTINE<3 – Coin and XP Boost

SECRETFRUITS – Coin and XP Boost

All One Fruit Simulator Codes – Expired

XMASRACE

XMASBOOST

MerryChristmas

MerryRaces

THX25KLIKES

UPDATE2

RandomRace1

RandomRace2

RandomRace3

UPDATE

THX20KMEMBERS

Thx5kLikes

JeffBlox

THXROBLOX

OPENBETA

SubCLstudio

SubCLstudio2

500LIKES

Related: Best Race In Roblox Reaper 2: Races Tier List

All Sled Simulator Codes (February 2023)

Image: Sweet Sour Studios / Roblox

Get ready to crush these mountains in Sled Simulator, where the name of the game is going as fast as possible. Upgrade your sled to bigger and better options, with the chance to get plenty of boosts and items to ensure you’re the king or queen of the hill. A fun little distraction that can provide hours of entertainment, especially once you’ve used these codes to get some great gear and boosts.

All Sled Simulator Codes – Working

50mvisits – 2-Hour Health and Money Boost

SummerSun – 30-Minute Health Boost

HappyDay – 30-Minute Money Boost

SweetSour100K – 2-Hour Boost

100kvisits – Free Items

40klikes – 10,000 Coins and Boosts

HaraldsGift – Armor Piece, Booster, Trail

Loading – 500 Coins

50kvisits – Health and Coin Boost

10kvisits – 1,000 Coins

All Sled Simulator Codes – Expired

shutdown

release

1mvisits

Roblox Works To Add Floor Tracking To VR-Enabled Experiences

VR FLOOR TRACKING COMING SOON TO ROBLOX LET GOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/RhDv5bl0xY — Max ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@MaximumADHD) February 24, 2023

For those that love Virtual Reality, it seems that the floor is about to open more than ever before, literally and figuratively. While Roblox has had VR support for specific experiences, it’s been janky at best, but that seems to be changing in the future. While it may not sound like much, the addition of floor tracking will make these experiences feel more immersive than ever before, especially when it feels like you’re really in the game.

While there is no confirmed release date for this update, fans that are ready to slap on their VR headset and get into the Metaverse should only need to wait a little while longer. An interesting step in the right direction, this should give gamers exactly what they’ve been hoping for.