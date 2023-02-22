Best Race in Roblox Reaper 2: Races Tier List

Image: Iconic Anime Productions / Roblox – Remixed by Attack Of The Fanboy

The world of Bleach reaches rather far across all mediums, including the world of Roblox experiences. Jumping into Reaper 2, combat and exploration await all those willing to put in the time and effort to become the strongest on the server. Not only that but with multiple races to roll for, there is quite a bit to learn when jumping in for the first time. In Reaper 2, there are only a few races to roll for, but they each have their benefits and downsides, so let’s find out which Races are the best to earn!

All Races In Reaper 2 – Ranked

When logging in for the first time, a new save slot will be created, giving the player the perfect chance to see what they’ll be starting with. There are only three races in total in Reaper 2, and they are as follows:

Soul Reaper – 50% Chance To Roll

Hollow – 35% Chance To Roll

Quincy – 15% Chance To Roll

While it may seem that the Soul Reaper race is going to be the worst overall, with the highest Roll chance, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Each race has its own specialty, and can completely change the way the game is played.

All Races Ranked In Reaper 2

We are going to break this down into categories, so that way playstyles can be factored into the equation. If it was set from worst to best it would be rather easy to figure it out due to the percentages, so let’s find out where each class excels and fails.

Best Races For Grinding In Reapers 2

Grinding is an important feature in Reapers 2, as you will not be able to level up your character without it. Taking this into perspective, each Race has its own skills and attacks, so finding the best race to grind with is quite important, especially for those planning to level up their character to the max.

Race Name Race Grade Hollows A Quincy B Soul Reapers C

Best Races For PVP in Reapers 2

For those hoping to take on their friends and other random players, PVP is one of the most exciting aspects of this title. Getting into some intense battles with other players can be rather gratifying, especially if the right Race has been rolled at the start of the game.

Race Name Race Grade Soul Reapers A Hollows B Quincy C

How To Reroll Race In Reapers 2

Changing your Race in Reapers 2 is rather simple. From the spawn location, head towards the NPC near the Motel by the name of F33NY and click on him to start the prompt shown above. Pay him $5000 in-game cash for a chance to reroll for a new race, or just click “No thanks” to keep the race you already have.

Preparation is key to enjoying Reapers 2, so ensuring the right race is selected is important. With all of this knowledge, get out into the world and start working toward the top of the server with ease. Just prepare for other players to start hunting you down if you become more powerful than ever before.