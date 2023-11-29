Pet Duel Simulator Codes (November 2023)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you an enthusiastic pet owner? Then you will love Pet Duel Simulator. I sure did. Your goal is simple – become the best pet trainer and take on different opponents. You can earn cash by defeating enemies, which can then be used to score some new pets.

However, defeating enemies is not a piece of cake. So, if you are short on cash and out of options, you can redeem Roblox codes for some free cash. For your convenience, here is a full list of Pet Simulator codes.

All Pet Duel Simulator Codes List

Pet Duel Simulator Codes (Working)

Here are all the working Pet Duel Simulator codes:

EVENT – Redeem code for 500 Cash

UPDATE1 – Redeem code for 1000 Cash

Trading – Redeem code for 500 Cash

release – Redeem code for 100 Cash

Pet Duel Simulator Codes (Expired)

Good news! There are no expired Pet Duel Simulator codes that you need to know about at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Pet Duel Simulator

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To redeem codes in Pet Duel Simulator, follow the steps given below.

Launch Pet Duel Simulator on Roblox. Click on Codes on the right side of the screen. Type in your working code in the Insert Code text box. Click on Claim to get your free rewards.

How can you get more Pet Duel Simulator codes?

If you’re looking for more Pet Duel Simulator codes, follow the developer on X (formerly Twitter) at @Sir_Numb. You should also join the official Bro Entertainment Discord server. Additionally, you can join the Bro Entertainment Roblox group for the latest codes. Remember to check these pages for updates regularly so you don’t miss out on codes.

Why are my Pet Duel Simulator codes not working?

Your Pet Duel Simulator codes may not work for a number of reasons. The code might be invalid because of a small typo. To avoid this, simply copy and paste the code in Roblox to avoid any errors. If your code is still not accepted, it might have expired. Roblox codes are not valid for life so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible after release.

Other ways to get free rewards in Pet Duel Simulator

There are other ways to get free rewards in Pet Duel Simulator besides codes. You can use the Spin the Wheel feature to claim free boosts, cash, and potions. Players can also claim free cash for the duration they spend playing the game. Remember the Gift timer is reset once you leave the game.

What is Pet Duel Simulator?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Pet Duel Simulator lets players take on enemies with their pets. You can train your pet by gaining Knowledge and Dexterity. You can also evolve your pets to enhance their abilities or simply get a new one by hatching eggs. Eggs can be bought with cash. Pet Duel Simulator also offers expansive gameplay where players can defeat enemies to unlock new worlds. So are you up for the challenge?

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023