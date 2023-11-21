Skateboard Race Simulator Codes (November 2023)

Image: MxB Games

Skateboard Race Simulator is a thrilling auto-racing game. Be the fastest player in the game and you’ll have your name at the top of the Leaderboard. You can increase your chances of winning by customizing your skateboard and collecting OP Pets.

Alternatively, you can also use codes to guarantee a win. Roblox codes award players with essential resources like OP Pets and speed boosts. For your convenience, we have compiled a complete list of working Skateboard Race Simulator codes.

All Skateboard Race Simulator Codes List

Skateboard Race Simulator Codes (Working)

Here are all the working codes for Skateboard Race Simulator:

SKATEBOARD—Redeem for a x2 Wins Boost

RELEASE—Redeem for 100 Speed and a x2 Speed Boost

MXB GAMES—Redeem for 250 Speed

PARTY—Redeem for a x2 Speed Boost

Skateboard Race Simulator Codes (Expired)

Currently, there are no expired Skateboard Race Simulator that you need to know about.

How to Redeem Codes in Skateboard Race Simulator

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To redeem codes in Skateboard Race Simulator, follow the steps given below:

Launch Skateboard Race Simulator on Roblox. Click on Codes on the right side of the screen. Type in your working code in the Enter Code text box. Press the Submit button to claim your reward.

How can you Get More Skateboard Race Simulator Codes?

If you’re still on the hunt for more codes, then follow @morldev on X (formerly Twitter). The developer posts codes from time to time. You can also consider joining the MxB Discord server where you’ll find regular updates.

The developer is also active in the MxB Roblox Group. Make sure to check these social media pages now and then for the latest Skateboard Race Simulator Race Codes.

Why are my Skateboard Race Simulator codes not Working?

Sometimes Skateboard Race Simulator codes might not work. The number one reason could be a misspelled code. You can avoid this by simply copying and pasting the code. Your code could also simply be expired or you might have claimed it before. Remember Roblox codes are valid for a short period and can only be claimed once.

Other ways to Get Free Rewards in Skateboard Race Simulator

Skateboard Race Skateboard Race Simulator offers a bunch of free rewards as well. You can click on the SPIN! button to get a free spin every 12 hours. The Gift button also hands out free rewards every few minutes. Play for 30 minutes and you get a free OP Pet. You should also log in daily to claim your Daily Gift.

What is a Skateboard Race Simulator?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Skateboard Race Simulator is an engaging auto-training game. Players compete in auto-races on a Skateboard. They gain speed by running on the treadmill. You can go even faster by hatching eggs and collecting OP Pets. Customizing your skateboard also improves your chances of winning the race. Remember the more wins you have, the higher you’ll rank on the Leaderboard.

