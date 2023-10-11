Project Mugen Codes – Are There Any? (October 2023)

I am always on the lookout for new open-world RPG games, and when NetEase announced Project Mugen, I was very excited. I can’t wait to play this game! It looks stunning and so immersive in the official trailer—almost like you are a part of an anime. Since I’ve always enjoyed street art, Bansy, the graffiti artist, is already my favorite character. Still, all the other characters also seem unique, with their special abilities and compelling backstories.

I searched for Project Mugen codes to help me progress faster in researching Chaos and get a head start once the game is released, but regrettably, I could not find any. If you like anime-themed games, you should check out our Tower of Fantasy Codes article to get plenty of free prizes in that game, too.

Project Mugen Codes List

Project Mugen Codes (Working)

There are presently no active codes for Project Mugen.

Project Mugen Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired codes for Project Mugen.

How to redeem codes in Project Mugen

Image: NetEase Games

Project Mugen has yet to be released. If codes are added to the game, the redemption will either be done in-game or through an official code redemption page. Feel free to bookmark this article and return once the game is out, and we will update it with all the codes and instructions on how to claim your goodies as soon as we have more information.

How can you get more Project Mugen codes?

Social media is usually where game developers post new codes. Here are the official accounts that you can follow to get all the latest Project Mugen news and announcements:

However, if you ever get tired of scouring for codes on your own, you can always come back to this article and get all future codes in one place.

Why are my Project Mugen codes not working?

The most common reason for codes not working in mobile games is typos. It is super easy to leave out a character or make another typing mistake if you keep entering codes manually. Always copy and paste codes instead to avoid any issues of this sort. At the same time, make sure to redeem Project Mugen codes as soon as you find them, as developers might not disclose expiration dates, and our Working list ends up having an expired code or two as a result.

How to pre-register for Project Mugen

Although there is no official release date for Project Mugen, rumors mention a late 2023 or early 2024 window. However, the official Project Mugen website allows players to register for the game before it comes out. Once you open the website, click on the Pre-Register button, enter your email address, and hit Submit.

What is Project Mugen?

Project Mugen is an upcoming urban-themed open-world RPG. You play as an investigator researching Chaos, traveling around, making friends, and facing dangerous adventures together while exploring the modern metropolis. You can interact with your environment using diverse movement options like swinging, grappling, swimming, riding, and driving, and, of course, engage in melee and ranged combat.

