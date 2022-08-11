Tower of Fantasy Codes: Free Nucleus and In Game Rewards

Looking for Tower of Fantasy codes? Tower of Fantasy is an all-new hugely popular gacha MMORPG similar to Genshin Impact that lets players unlock a wide array of unique characters. Gacha games like Tower of Fantasy require a ton of in-game materials and currency to get the best characters though, and that’s where promo codes come in. These Tower of Fantasy codes will give you a headstart on your journey and set you up with Nuclei, Weapon Batteries, Gold, and more items.

Tower of Fantasy Codes

Here are all the active codes for Tower of Fantasy.

ILOVETOF – TOF Support Pack (1 Gold Nucleus and 5 Weapon Battery II)

– TOF Support Pack (1 Gold Nucleus and 5 Weapon Battery II) TOF666 – TOF Starter Welcome Pack (8,888 Gold and 1 SR Relic Shard Box)

– TOF Starter Welcome Pack (8,888 Gold and 1 SR Relic Shard Box) TOF888 -TOF Channel Event Pack (8,888 Gold, 1 Black Nucleus, and 10 Crispy Grilled Fish)

Expired Tower of Fantasy Codes

These codes have expired and are no longer working. When a code from the above list expires, it will be moved to this section.

ht888

huanta666

huanta888

huanta520

ht666

ht520

YL666

YL777

YL999

How to Redeem Codes in Tower of Fantasy

To redeem codes in Tower of Fantasy, click or tap the gift box in the top right corner of the screen. If you’re playing on PC, you can hold the Alt key to enable your mouse cursor so you can click on it. After opening the gift screen, scroll down to the rewards section between special operation and newcomer event.

Once you’re there, all you have to do is click or tap the exchange button and you will be able to enter a code. Items will be sent to your in-game mailbox after successfully inputting a valid code. To reach your mailbox, open the menu and navigate to the friends section. You will find the mailbox in the top right corner of the screen on that menu.

To recap, here’s how to redeem codes:

Click or tap on the gift icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Click or tap on the rewards button at the bottom of the page.

Click the exchange button.

Input a code.

Open the menu and select friends.

Click on the mailbox icon in the top right corner of the screen.

Claim your items.

Tower of Fantasy is available now on PC and mobile devices.