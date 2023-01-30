Roblox Anime Showdown Codes

For those that are big fans of Anime and Manga, Anime Showdown is a newer experience on Roblox that gives gamers the chance to showcase their skills against other players in a battle to the death. With plenty of characters to choose from, gamers will have their skills tested in this exciting title.

However, are there any codes that are currently working that will give players the chance to get ahead in this title, or will they players need to grind for their goals in Anime Showdown? Let’s find out, and learn a few bits of information about this particular title along the way.

All Anime Showdown Codes

Players will find all of the currently available codes for Anime Showdown below, alongside some questions asked by players of this experience.

All Anime Showdown Codes (Working)

There are currently no valid codes for Anime Showdown

All Anime Showdown Codes (Expired)

SORRY4SHUTDOWN2 – 1,000 Coins & 1,000 Gems

10K! – 1,000 Coins & 1,000 Gems

RELEASE – 10,500 Coins & 1,000 Gems

How Do You Redeem Codes In Anime Showdown?

Players hoping to try and redeem a code will need to follow along with the slightly convoluted code system they have in the game. Follow along with these instructions to try and add a code in this particular experience:

Bring up the Chat Menu by either clicking on the icon, or using the “/” key

by either on the icon, or using the key Enter in the prompt, “ !redeem” followed by a space

followed by a space Enter the code as posted above

Press Enter

If a code is valid, players will see an animation of coins or gems erupting from their character, and if the code is no longer valid, players will not see any animation, just a notification that the code is invalid.

Why Aren’t My Codes Working For Anime Showdown?

Anime Showdown has a very short window for codes to be active, so unless players are right on them as soon as they go live, there is a good chance that players will not have the chance to activate them. Hopefully, as the title continues to grow and mature, the developers will give players a little bit of extra time to access and punch these codes in.

How Can I Get More Codes For Anime Showdown?

Players hoping to get new codes for Anime Showdown should follow the main developers of the title, Snaliel, and MinuteAdRevenue. Players that are obsessed with this particular experience should also look into the Anime Showdown Discord page, where they will post new codes, alongside updates for this particular adventure.

Why Does Anime Showdown Cost 200 Robux?

The main reason that this particular title costs 200 Robux is pretty simple: the game is currently in a Beta state, and they want to ensure that they have a dedicated group of fans willing to dive deep into the title. Rather than releasing it into the wild, those that have purchased and gained access to this experience will be testing the game, as well as throwing new ideas into the wind.

While the title is already quite impressive, there are a few things that need some work, and since some players may be scared to buy access to this world, it gives them time to work with those willing to deal with the shortcomings to make it one of the most impressive experiences on the platform.

How Do I Get New Characters In Anime Showdown?

Players will need to partake in plenty of battles before they can start claiming new characters, as they earn cash and gems for every victory they claim in battle. There are a fair number of characters already in this experience, with more on the way as development ramps up.

What Is Anime Showdown?

Anime Showdown is a multiplayer-focused battle title, pitting Anime and Manga characters from plenty of popular shows and books against one another in vast, open battlefields. Players can battle 1v1 or in teams of 4v4, and the victor not only gets plenty of bragging rights but also plenty of cash and gems to purchase new characters.

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023