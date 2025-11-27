After successfully lobbying to free her con artist parents from prison, this reality star is now ready to launch a political dynasty

Reality star Savannah Chrisley just dropped a massive bombshell about her future, telling her dad, Todd, on Tuesday’s episode of the Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley podcast that she’s seriously considering launching a political dynasty, as per TMZ. That’s right, the reality star might be running for public office.

Recommended Videos

Savannah has been flirting with the idea of a congressional bid for a while now, especially since she successfully lobbied the Trump administration to free her parents from prison. Her parents had been locked up on fraud charges, but Savannah worked the political channels to secure their release.

Since then, Savannah has been increasingly active in the political sphere. She’s spoken at multiple political conferences, including the Republican National Convention last year. This background means she’s already got one foot in the door, making her potential run feel much more real than a typical celebrity announcement.

It’s not the first time a reality star is aiming for a political rodeo in the U.S.

On the podcast, Savannah explained her thought process, noting that she believes she has a unique voice that “95 percent of the politicians” simply don’t possess. She thinks this difference could be the key factor that makes a run worthwhile.

However, she’s not diving in blindly. She has a clear prerequisite for entering the political race. She explained, “If my companies go as I hope they go, and I can sell then why wouldn’t I run for public office?” It sounds like she wants to secure her financial future before sacrificing her current life for public service.

👀 Reality star Savannah Chrisley teases a run for political office. https://t.co/3b0LZNrA4i



🎥: Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley pic.twitter.com/jLbu3hjyXJ — TMZ (@TMZ) November 25, 2025

Interestingly, not everyone thinks this is the best idea for her, even within the highest levels of government. Savannah admitted that many people she’s talked to within President Trump’s administration have advised her to stay out of the official government structure. They pointed out that with her massive following, she could actually be more impactful outside of politics. This would also mean she wouldn’t have to completely give up her life.

She wants to avoid the typical politician trap, contrasting her goals with those who focus on personal wealth. Savannah brought up Nancy Pelosi, who is reported to have made millions of dollars during her career. Savannah insists she wants to look back at the good things she did instead of the money.

She stated, “If I’m going to be a politician, I’m going to challenge people, and I’m going to do it the right way.” She believes that politicians “have to be a voice for the people who are looking at you to be a voice for them.” Plus, she added a necessary point, confirming, “And we need more women.”

Another reality star, Porsha Williams, recently came under the FBI’s scanner for different reasons. Nicki Minaj, while not a reality star, recently accepted a role in the Trump Administration, whose footsteps Savannah would like to follow if she follows through with her talk.

Now, whether she listens to the advice from the Trump administration or decides to follow her own ambition, it’s clear that Savannah Chrisley is setting the stage for a major career shift.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy