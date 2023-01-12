Are you wondering what all Ranma 1/2 filler episodes are so you can experience the show as close to the manga as possible, or watch it as quickly as possible so you can mark it off your ever-growing anime list? Ranma 1/2 is a best-selling manga series with over 55 million copies in circulation. It was also one of the first anime series licensed by Viz Media. The anime we know today is comprised of two different studies. The first has 18 episodes and was canceled due to low ratings. The anime was reworked and aired for another 143 episodes, resulting in 161 total episodes. That is a lot of episodes to get through, but you don’t have to watch all of them to experience a faithful adaptation of the manga. Here are all Ranma 1/2 filler episodes, so you can watch only the ones that matter.

All Ranma 1/2 Filler Episodes

There are over 70 filler episodes plus the mixed cannon/filler episodes out of 161. That is an insane amount of the show to skip, but you can do so without losing the main story of the manga. Here is a list of all Ranma 1/2 filler episodes if you decide you don’t want to watch them:

Ranma 1/2: Episode 17

Episode 21 Ranma 1/2: Episode 46

Episodes 48-52 Ranma 1/2: Episode 54

Episodes 56-60 Ranma 1/2: Episodes 62-64

Episode 66 Ranma 1/2: Episodes 70-71

Episodes 73-74 Ranma 1/2: Episodes 77-78

Episode 81 Ranma 1/2: Episodes 83-84

Episodes 86-87 Ranma 1/2: Episodes 90-92

Episode 94 Ranma 1/2: Episodes 97-104

Episodes 108-109 Ranma 1/2: Episodes 111-120

Episodes 123-124 Ranma 1/2: Episode 127

Episodes 134-135 Ranma 1/2: Episodes 137-140

Episode 145 Ranma 1/2: Episodes 147-148

Episode 150 Ranma 1/2: Episodes 152-153

On top of the filler episodes, there are also mixed cannon/filler episodes, which are basically episodes that have content from the manga but also incorporate anime-original content in the same episode.

Ranma 1/2: Episode 16

Episode 22 Ranma 1/2: Episode 27

Episodes 34-36 Ranma 1/2: Episode 55

Ranma 1/2 is available to stream on all major platforms, like Hulu and Peacock.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023