Are you wondering what all Ranma 1/2 filler episodes are so you can experience the show as close to the manga as possible, or watch it as quickly as possible so you can mark it off your ever-growing anime list? Ranma 1/2 is a best-selling manga series with over 55 million copies in circulation. It was also one of the first anime series licensed by Viz Media. The anime we know today is comprised of two different studies. The first has 18 episodes and was canceled due to low ratings. The anime was reworked and aired for another 143 episodes, resulting in 161 total episodes. That is a lot of episodes to get through, but you don’t have to watch all of them to experience a faithful adaptation of the manga. Here are all Ranma 1/2 filler episodes, so you can watch only the ones that matter.
All Ranma 1/2 Filler Episodes
There are over 70 filler episodes plus the mixed cannon/filler episodes out of 161. That is an insane amount of the show to skip, but you can do so without losing the main story of the manga. Here is a list of all Ranma 1/2 filler episodes if you decide you don’t want to watch them:
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 17
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 21
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 46
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 48-52
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 54
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 56-60
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 62-64
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 66
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 70-71
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 73-74
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 77-78
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 81
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 83-84
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 86-87
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 90-92
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 94
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 97-104
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 108-109
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 111-120
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 123-124
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 127
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 134-135
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 137-140
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 145
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 147-148
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 150
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 152-153
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 156-159
On top of the filler episodes, there are also mixed cannon/filler episodes, which are basically episodes that have content from the manga but also incorporate anime-original content in the same episode.
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 16
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 22
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 27
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 34-36
- Ranma 1/2: Episode 55
- Ranma 1/2: Episodes 130-131
Ranma 1/2 is available to stream on all major platforms, like Hulu and Peacock.
- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023