Audi Teases Stunning New A6 Avant—This Wagon is a Game-Changer

Audi is set to reveal the new A6 Avant on March 4, adding to its updated lineup of cars. So far, Audi has only shared one teaser image, but leaked videos online have given a better look at this new station wagon.

The A6 Avant, a popular model since 1994, will be built on Audi’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture. This platform, first used in the latest Audi A5, includes advanced technology from Volkswagen’s electric vehicles and supports both front-wheel and all-wheel drive. Right now, the PPC platform uses 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas and diesel engines, as well as a turbocharged V6 in the S5 model, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The A6 Avant is expected to have similar engine options.

Hybrid versions of the A6 Avant are also likely to be offered. The high-performance RS model is still a bit of a mystery, but there’s talk it might switch from a V8 engine to a more efficient V6, following the trend of using smaller, more efficient engines in performance cars.

Leaked videos, before being taken down, showed some design changes. The A6 Avant has updated lights and a new grille, giving it a more bold look similar to the latest A5 and S5 models. While the car keeps its sporty shape, the rear has been updated with a sleek light bar and dual exhausts.

In addition to the standard A6 Avant, there are hints of an Allroad version in the works. Spy photos suggest Audi is working on a tougher, off-road-ready version of the wagon, which could attract even more buyers.

The official launch on March 4 will reveal more details, but it’s still unclear if the A6 Avant will be sold in the U.S. Audi hasn’t confirmed its availability in North America yet. The livestream, starting around 8 a.m. EST, is expected to share more about the engine options, performance, and possibly whether it will come to the U.S. This launch will be key in determining where this new A6 Avant will be sold worldwide.

Source: Road And Track

