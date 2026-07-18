Brenda Fricker, the Oscar winner behind Home Alone 2’s Pigeon Lady, has died at 81, and her agent says the world is now lesser

The world of cinema has lost Oscar winning actress Brenda Fricker, who has died at the age of 81. As detailed by VT, her agent Phil Belfield confirmed that she passed away in Dublin on a Thursday night following a period of ill health.

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Fricker made history as the first Irish actress to win an Academy Award, earning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Bridget Brown, the mother of Christy Brown, in the 1989 film My Left Foot. Her performance opposite Daniel Day-Lewis, who played her son in the film, was widely praised at the time. During her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to the real-life mother of Christy Brown, joking, “Anybody who gives birth 22 times deserves one of these, I think.”

While her dramatic work in My Left Foot remains a career highlight, millions of fans recognize her as the Pigeon Lady from the 1992 holiday film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. In the film, she plays a homeless woman in Central Park who initially frightens Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, before the two form an unlikely friendship, and she ultimately helps save him from the Wet Bandits.

The Pigeon Lady role became a lasting fixture of holiday pop culture

Belfield shared a tribute about Fricker’s passing, saying, “We will never see her like again,” adding that he was honored to have known and worked with her throughout his career. As detailed by CBS News, he said she would always hold a place in the hearts of film and television fans around the world.

SAD NEWS🚨: Brenda Fricker has sadly passed away at the age of 81. Most known for her role in Home Alone 2. pic.twitter.com/5VZS1FHu3D — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) July 17, 2026

The character’s scenes explaining why she chose to distance herself from society to find comfort among the birds are considered among the most powerful of the film. The upcoming holiday season will carry extra weight for some fans, following the recent death of her Home Alone 2 co-star Catherine O’Hara on January 30, 2026.

Fricker’s Home Alone co-star Macaulay Culkin has spoken in recent months about how isolating the filming process could feel for a child actor carrying scenes largely on his own. Beyond the Home Alone franchise, Fricker had a long and varied career.

She was a staple of the BBC medical drama Casualty, appearing as Megan Roach until 1990. Throughout the 1990s and beyond, she appeared in several notable films, including A Time to Kill, So I Married an Axe Murderer, Angels in the Outfield, Veronica Guerin, and the Richard Attenborough-directed film Closing the Ring, with her final film performance coming in the 2024 production The Swallow.

Fricker’s role in Home Alone 2 has also been tied to a long-running internet joke involving British broadcaster Piers Morgan, after fans began pointing out a resemblance between Morgan and the Pigeon Lady character. The rumor became something of an annual tradition online, and Morgan has repeatedly denied the claims, once responding, “It’s. Not. Me.”

The joke reportedly began in 2018 as a comment from Morgan’s own son, Spencer, and it has resurfaced online every holiday season since.

Tributes to actors have continued elsewhere in entertainment news this month, including Sam Neill’s death at 78, which was announced just days before Fricker’s passing. In a 2024 interview with The Times, Fricker spoke candidly about how the industry’s treatment of older actresses had shifted over her career.

She recalled that the late actor Richard Harris once told her, “Remember these words when you turn 70: you become invisible,” and said she came to understand the truth in his words as fewer roles were written for older women.

Ireland’s deputy prime minister, Simon Harris, paid tribute to Fricker, calling her one of the greatest exports the country has ever produced.

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