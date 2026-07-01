Cara Delevingne confirms she was ‘entangled’ with Amber Heard after her divorce from Johnny Depp

Cara Delevingne has publicly confirmed that she was involved with Amber Heard after Heard’s divorce from Johnny Depp. The British model spoke about the connection during a recent appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

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When host Louis Theroux brought up the idea of a possible romance and reports of jealousy from Depp, Delevingne first held back from answering. She later confirmed the situation, saying the tension with Depp started while the three of them were working on the film London Fields. Delevingne said she believes Depp grew jealous over how close she and Heard were at the time.

According to indy100, she made clear that nothing happened between her and Heard while they were filming together. But she said a relationship began once the divorce process between Heard and Depp was underway.

Delevingne describes a brief physical relationship that began during Heard’s divorce

Delevingne described the connection as a short relationship, or a series of physical encounters. She said she and Heard had been close friends for a long time, and that once the divorce between Heard and Depp began, they became involved with each other. She also said Heard was seeing other people during that same period.

The conversation on the podcast turned more serious when Delevingne spoke about her past struggles with drugs and alcohol. She is now sober and is focused on a career in music, but she spoke openly about how drugs such as ketamine and cocaine had once become a way for her to cope. She said she used them to control her emotions and to avoid feeling alone.

Cara Delevingne has opened up about her romantic relationship with Amber Heard after she worked with Johnny Depp.



Delevingne says she and Heard “were close for a long time, and then when they were going through the divorce, yeah, we were entangled. … But she was also entangled… pic.twitter.com/YoYrTkw6W7 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 29, 2026

She explained that these habits affected her work. Time off that was meant for rest often turned into periods of heavy drug and alcohol use instead. She described one difficult moment during London Fashion Week when she had not slept but was still expected to walk in several shows that day.

She said people who saw her struggling to walk properly assumed it was a deliberate style choice on the runway. In reality, she said, it was caused by exhaustion and drug use. Depp himself has faced his own well-documented career fallout in the years since, and has recently found himself selling off pieces of his personal history amid financial pressures.

👀 Cara Delevingne admits she dated Amber Heard during Johnny Depp divorce.



Credit: The Louis Theroux Podcast pic.twitter.com/4VKeVwICbd — TMZ (@TMZ) June 30, 2026

Delevingne also spoke about serious mental health struggles she faced as a teenager. She said she had suicidal thoughts at the time, along with a strong internal voice telling her she needed to disappear.

The history between Heard and Depp, which came up during the podcast conversation, is already widely known and documented. The couple married in February 2015, and Heard filed for divorce in May 2016. Their legal disputes continued for years afterward, including a defamation trial in the United States in 2022 and an earlier libel case in the United Kingdom. Heard has since spoken about how the legal fight affected her personally.

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