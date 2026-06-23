Cryptic video unveils new ‘Blair Witch Project’ movie, and it’s slated for release in fall 2027

A brand new Blair Witch Project movie is officially headed to theaters on September 24, 2027, Deadline reported. This exciting news arrived via a cryptic video on social media, which finally puts a firm date on a project that has been building anticipation for quite some time.

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If you are a fan of horror, you know that the original Blair Witch Project is a monumental piece of cinema history. Released in 1999, the film was acquired out of Sundance for around $1 million and went on to pull in nearly $249 million at the worldwide box office. It was a cultural phenomenon that relied on the idea that the events on screen were actually real.

The marketing team behind that original film utilized a documentary on the Syfy channel to flesh out the legend. They even launched an official website that presented fake police and news reports as genuine evidence, which kept audiences guessing and talking for months. This raw and gritty found-footage technique was born out of budget constraints, but it left permanent footprints in the horror landscape. It paved the way for successful franchises like Paranormal Activity, Cloverfield, and the V/H/S series.

The upcoming installment is a major collaboration between Blumhouse and Atomic Monster

The project is directed by Dylan Clark, a filmmaker who made a name for himself in the YouTube horror space. Clark has recently signed on with Universal to adapt his horror short Portrait of God with producers Sam Raimi and Jordan Peele. He is also currently writing and directing an adaptation of his short film Story Time, with Zak Olkewicz and LD Entertainment backing the project.

The creative team behind this new iteration is stacked with talent. The film is written by Chris Thomas Devlin and produced by a heavy-hitting group that includes Jason Blum, James Wan, Roy Lee, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath.

Perhaps most exciting for long-time fans is the return of the original creators and cast. The executive producers for this new film include the 1999 movie’s creators Eduardo Sánchez, Daniel Myrick, and Gregg Hale. They are joined by original cast members Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams, who are serving as executive producers alongside Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Steven Schneider.

Looking back at the history of this franchise, the 2000 sequel, titled Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, took a different approach under director Joe Berlinger, but it did not quite resonate with fans in the same way, earning around $48 million worldwide. Lionsgate later attempted a reboot in 2016 with director Adam Wingard, who worked off a screenplay by Simon Barrett. That film had a fantastic marketing rollout, where it was originally titled The Woods.

Attendees at the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con were treated to a screening of what they thought was an original horror movie, only to realize mid-screening that they were actually watching a new Blair Witch feature.

The new film is currently occupying a spot on the Rentrak calendar, and it is worth noting that the only other wide release currently set for that same timeframe is an untitled DreamWorks Animation film. It is always interesting to see how these release windows shape up, but for now, we have a clear target for when we can head back into the woods.

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