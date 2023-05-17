Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Episode 6 Spoilers

Image: Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba knows how to pack a lot into one night, as the Swordsmith Village Arc continues. Genya is not looking too good lately, and things only got worse in the most recent episode. But the team has been remarkably tenacious, with plenty of epic moments as they face down the Upper Ranks attacking the village. Read on for our guide on the Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 release date and time. Be warned, there are spoilers ahead for our Episode 6 recap!

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 will release on Sunday, May 21, 2023. The episode will be available for Crunchyroll subscribers and airs new episodes of the Japanese sub every week.

The series is available to stream for Crunchyroll subscribers exclusively in most regions, and Netflix in Asia Pacific.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 Release Time for All Regions

If you’re looking to catch Demon Slayer as soon as it’s available to stream, you’re in luck! We’ve got you covered, with a comprehensive release timeline. Each episode is made available to stream at 10:45 AM PST / 1:45 PM EST, and if you live in regions outside these, read on for more:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:45 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:45 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:45 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:45 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:45 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:45 PM GMT Europe 7:45 PM CEST Moscow 8:45 PM MSK India 11:15 PM IST

In the most recent episode, when we thought the tables were turned against Gyokko and Hantengu, things got decidedly worse instead.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 7

Hantengu is thought to be on the ropes, while Genya shrugs off another of what’s not even the last otherwise mortal injury of the episode, let alone arc. Muichiro finds himself trapped in a deadly snare by Gyokko but is deceptively calm in a situation where his greatest advantage, breathing, is clearly stripped away.

We see more backstory of Genya, as predicted, one with horrific loss where it’s clear where he gets his overwhelming ambition, as well as his guilt and sense of responsibility despite the present danger. In Episode 7, we’ll learn about a powerful new form that Hantengu takes, Zohakuten, and how the battle proceeds from there. We can’t wait to see how it’s brought to life in Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7, rendering the arc from Chapter 116 onward!

