Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Episode 8 Spoilers

Image: ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer went hard with this latest episode, giving a wonderful rendition of Muichiro’s backstory. The longest night playing out this season keeps getting longer, but not without also throwing on some high-octane action and heartfelt character drama. It’s spectacularly animated and we can’t wait for what comes next. Get ready for the Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 release date here!

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date and Time

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 will release on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 10:35 PT / 1:35 ET. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll and continues to adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc.

Related: Hell’s Paradise Episode 9 Release Date

For those living outside the above time zones, you’re in luck, as we’ve got you covered with our time zone guide below:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:35 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:35 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:35 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:35 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:35 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:35 PM GMT Europe 7:35 PM CEST Moscow 8:35 PM MSK India 11:05 PM IST

In Episode 9, Muichiro’s fight with Gyokko gets a lot more interesting, with Muichiro’s might on full display even as the Upper Rank reveals his true form.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 9

We see in this latest episode a true demonstration of Muichiro’s resolve and hatred for demons. Already orphaned, his brother was attacked and mutilated, sending Muichiro into a blinding rage. His former gentleness was replaced with a driving internal force to destroy demons.

This plays out incredibly in the release of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9, where Muichiro’s Mist Breathing techniques utterly and completely outclass Gyokko’s abilities. It puts the strength of the Mist Hashira on prominent display. Gyokko even reveals a more powerful, perfected form, but it can’t keep up with the likes of Muichiro’s potent Obscuring Clouds, making him deceptively fast, and more importantly, impossible to predict.

- This article was updated on May 29th, 2023