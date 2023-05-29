Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Episode 8 Spoilers

Demon Slayer went hard with this latest episode, giving a wonderful rendition of Muichiro’s backstory. The longest night playing out this season keeps getting longer, but not without also throwing on some high-octane action and heartfelt character drama. It’s spectacularly animated and we can’t wait for what comes next. Get ready for the Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 release date here!
Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date and Time
Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 will release on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 10:35 PT / 1:35 ET. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll and continues to adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc.
Related: Hell’s Paradise Episode 9 Release Date
For those living outside the above time zones, you’re in luck, as we’ve got you covered with our time zone guide below:
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|10:35 AM PST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|12:35 PM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|1:35 PM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|2:35 PM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|2:35 PM BST
|UK and Ireland
|6:35 PM GMT
|Europe
|7:35 PM CEST
|Moscow
|8:35 PM MSK
|India
|11:05 PM IST
In Episode 9, Muichiro’s fight with Gyokko gets a lot more interesting, with Muichiro’s might on full display even as the Upper Rank reveals his true form.
Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 9
We see in this latest episode a true demonstration of Muichiro’s resolve and hatred for demons. Already orphaned, his brother was attacked and mutilated, sending Muichiro into a blinding rage. His former gentleness was replaced with a driving internal force to destroy demons.
This plays out incredibly in the release of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9, where Muichiro’s Mist Breathing techniques utterly and completely outclass Gyokko’s abilities. It puts the strength of the Mist Hashira on prominent display. Gyokko even reveals a more powerful, perfected form, but it can’t keep up with the likes of Muichiro’s potent Obscuring Clouds, making him deceptively fast, and more importantly, impossible to predict.
- This article was updated on May 29th, 2023