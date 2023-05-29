Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date, Time, and Episode 8 Spoilers

Get ready for the release of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 here!

May 29th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 Release
Image: ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer went hard with this latest episode, giving a wonderful rendition of Muichiro’s backstory. The longest night playing out this season keeps getting longer, but not without also throwing on some high-octane action and heartfelt character drama. It’s spectacularly animated and we can’t wait for what comes next. Get ready for the Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 release date here!

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date and Time

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9 will release on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 10:35 PT / 1:35 ET. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll and continues to adapt the Swordsmith Village Arc.

Related: Hell’s Paradise Episode 9 Release Date

For those living outside the above time zones, you’re in luck, as we’ve got you covered with our time zone guide below:

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)10:35 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)12:35 PM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)1:35 PM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)2:35 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)2:35 PM BST
UK and Ireland6:35 PM GMT
Europe7:35 PM CEST
Moscow8:35 PM MSK
India11:05 PM IST

In Episode 9, Muichiro’s fight with Gyokko gets a lot more interesting, with Muichiro’s might on full display even as the Upper Rank reveals his true form.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 9

We see in this latest episode a true demonstration of Muichiro’s resolve and hatred for demons. Already orphaned, his brother was attacked and mutilated, sending Muichiro into a blinding rage. His former gentleness was replaced with a driving internal force to destroy demons.

This plays out incredibly in the release of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 9, where Muichiro’s Mist Breathing techniques utterly and completely outclass Gyokko’s abilities. It puts the strength of the Mist Hashira on prominent display. Gyokko even reveals a more powerful, perfected form, but it can’t keep up with the likes of Muichiro’s potent Obscuring Clouds, making him deceptively fast, and more importantly, impossible to predict.

- This article was updated on May 29th, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :