Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date, Time, and Episode 7 Spoilers

Demon Slayer continues a particularly long night as the team deals with the Upper Ranks attacking the Swordsmith Village. It’s been a brutal few episodes, with it remaining uncertain whether some characters would make it through to dawn, particularly Genya. But new developments loom with deadly threats emerging, and heroes’ pasts taking center stage. Get ready for the Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 release date and time for all regions!

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date and Time for All Regions

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8 will premiere on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 10:45 AM PST / 1:45 PM EST. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll.

For those wishing to catch the episode as it drops but reside in different regions outside the time zones listed above, you’re in luck! We’ve got you covered with this handy time zone guide:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:45 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:45 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:45 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:45 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:45 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:45 PM GMT Europe 7:45 PM CEST Moscow 8:45 PM MSK India 11:15 PM IST

In the next episode, we see Muichiro’s backstory laid out, as he narrowly escapes death in the watery clutches of Gyokko.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 7 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Episode 8

Demon Slayer Episode 7 did a great job covering Chapters 116-117, and with the upcoming release of Episode 8, we are excited to see Muichiro kick some ass. Rescued by a desperate Kotetsu in a brilliant move where he transferred air through the water, enabling the Mist Hashira to use his breathing techniques and set himself free, Muichiro is ready to tip the scales.

However, before doing so, we see his motivations and hardened current persona come to light in the next episode which will examine his tragic past. A childhood full of trauma where his parents’ subsequent tragic deaths leave him an orphan, and demon attacks threaten total isolation from his last connection with his twin brother, we’ll see what makes Muichiro tick, down to the meaning behind his name. This explains the episode title, “The Mu in Muichiro”.

We can’t wait to see this brought to life in the release of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 8!

