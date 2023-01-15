Are you wondering if Viserys wanted Aegon to be King in House of the Dragon after the events of episodes 8 and 9? We don’t blame you because that entire sequence of events was confusing and didn’t happen as it should have, per Viserys wishes. Viserys never indicated that he wanted his son Aegon to become king after his passing. After all, he hated his son and named his daughter his successor 20 years before his death. What then led to Aegon being named king? Here is everything you need to know if Viserys wanted Aegon to become king in House of the Dragon.

Did Viserys Want Aegon to Be King in House of the Dragon?

No, Viserys did not want Aegon to be king in House of the Dragon. Instead, he wanted Rhaenyra to be queen. So why was Aegon named king if this was not his wish? That comes down to Viserys being sick and his wife, Alicent, misunderstanding his final words. To understand this, we must go back to the earlier parts of episode 8.

Rhaenyra asks Viserys about King Aegon 1’s dream at the beginning of episode 8, but he cannot answer her because he is under the influence of milk of the poppy. Later in the episode, Viserys mistakes Alicent for Rhaenyra and believes he is answering her earlier question of whether he thought the prophecy of The Song of Ice and Fire was true. Based on this, Viserys believes that Rhaenyra should be named queen because she is the Prince that was Promised according to the prophecy. However, since he is talking to Alicent, this creates the impression that he is talking about their son, Aegon II, and that he should be king when he wasn’t.

Another reason why Viserys caused so much confusion was that he was speaking in broken, incoherent sentences, which were difficult for his wife to understand, especially out of context. Nevertheless, she interpreted his final words the best she could, which is why Aegon II was named king in House of the Dragon.

- This article was updated on January 15th, 2023