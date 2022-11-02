Doctor Who: Best Episodes Ranked From the Eleventh Doctor

Doctor Who is known across many regions and that is of no surprise thanks to its engaging episodes and lovable cast of characters. The Eleventh Doctor’s reign in the series has been remembered by many and frequently thought back on. During this time, Matt Smith played The Doctor and people thoroughly enjoyed the ways in which they conveyed the character with such clarity. Just as many may look back on the best episodes of the twelfth Doctor in the show, the same can be said for reminiscing about the best episodes from the Eleventh Doctor in Doctor Who.



Spoilers of each episode follow below.

1. The Day of the Doctor

This specific episode can be said to be one of the pinnacles of Matt Smith’s time as the Doctor. During this episode, we not only get to watch the incredible adventure unfold but also watch as the tenth doctor returns to the show once again. The Day of the Doctor marked the 50th anniversary of the show with us even getting appearances of the War Doctor played by Sir John Hurt.

The scene when Matt Smith’s Doctor and David Tennant’s Doctor meet is instantly memorable. There is a lot of humor tied throughout the episode. Equally, there are times when our mouths will drop in gasps thanks to how well everything is written with mesmerizing scenes all through it.

2. The Rings of Akhaten

Incredible speeches can be found throughout the long-running show’s history, although some can stand out more than others. One of these speeches is found in The Rings of Akhaten when The Doctor faces Akhaten, known as a Parasite God. Feasting off people living nearby and taking their memories for rejuvenating themselves.

The Doctor goes toe to toe against Akhaten in a war of words and thoughts. The Doctor discusses their mind and the fragilities of the universe. The pure torment that they have experienced every waking second of the day looking back on their own memories. Akhaten sees this as an opportunity to have a large feast from the Doctor and when they begin feeding it is clear to see that unfortunately, it may not be enough to stop the Parasite God. Thankfully, Clara has a few tricks up her sleeve to get the Parasite God to feed on the “future.” Which in its clearest form, is an eternity, simply too much to feed upon for Akhaten.

3. The Eleventh Hour

For a debut episode with a certain Doctor, this is about as great as it gets. There is a majorly impressive plot found throughout this episode and we get introduced to the young Amy Pond, a soon-to-be companion for the Doctor when she is older. Fish Fingers and Custard is remembered a lot whenever we think about this particular episode thanks to the bond that the pair begin to share after the Doctor is fuelled to high excitement from the regeneration energy.

As the episode progresses further, we get a glimpse into what Matt Smith will offer viewers when being The Doctor. This was the perfect indication that they would make an excellent Doctor for fans watching the reign of the Eleventh Doctor. When we watch the Doctor fend off an alien invasion simply just with words it reminds us that the Doctor is majorly intellectually equipped to deal with dangers in this manner.

4. The Name of The Doctor

Clara Oswald was one of The Doctor’s ever-faithful companions and when she had to go and save the doctor from his own timestream in this episode it was enjoyable adrenaline every second of the way. There is something so emotionally gripping about watching the Doctor’s companion save them. The fact that The Doctor needs their companions just as much as they need themself.

The introduction of The War Doctor in this episode with Clara getting a deeper and darker insight into the Doctor’s past is an important reminder of just how much The Doctor really has been through. The idea of them being erased from time itself and the cataclysmic happenings that would cause puts a lot of it in perspective.

5. Asylum of the Daleks

The Daleks continue to be one of the Doctor’s most despicable enemies. Except when the Daleks encase technically one of The Doctor’s companions, emotions can run high. Asylum of the Dalek involves not just Oswin Oswald (Clara Oswald) but Amy and Rory are also there as well. Every companion means a lot to The Doctor so having them watch one of their closest allies in pain is always something that they don’t want to happen. Matt Smith’s Doctor in particular always tends to mention hating goodbyes. Every waking moment could be a time for The Doctor to say another goodbye.

The moment when Oswin says the iconic phrase “Run you clever boy and remember” it sends shockwaves through all of us. The fact that what is effectively a Dalek let The Doctor run away is extremely poignant. There are many moments during Matt Smiths’ time as the Doctor where we see the parallels between companions and The Doctor with beautiful detail.

6. The Bells of St John

A modern-day setting for an episode always brings feelings much closer to home for us. Especially for those living in the UK when we realize key locations and landmarks suddenly appear. The same can be said for any other country when the show decides to travel to a certain place in an episode. The Bells of St John ‘reunites’/introduces The Doctor with modern-day Clara Oswald.

There are lots of bond-building moments which are always nice to see and the overall enemy plot in this episode is greatly interesting. The idea of essentially trapping people after they connect to a certain open network. This all definitely keeps things centered around the modern day. A key moment from the episode was when The Doctor rode an anti-gravity motorbike up the side of The Shard to confront the foes. The Shard is the highest building in London so watching The Doctor speed up it was certainly entertaining.

7. Hide

This episode has many interesting moments but there is one standout section that people always tend to look back on. Thanks to the TARDIS, The Doctor can always travel to most places they would like in the universe and at any point in time. However, that opens the way for the question, is it saddening to step into so many timelines at once?

Clara asked a question along the lines of this to The Doctor after watching the very birth and death of the universe itself. The sheer horror which must have occurred in her mind of watching The Doctor happily work their way through time itself. Of course, The Doctor consoled Clara afterward by letting her know that humans are the “Only mystery worth solving”, indicating the importance of Earth and what it means to The Doctor.

8. Nightmare in Silver

Cybermen have been a vital component of the show since its early days. Within Nightmare in Silver, we get a glimpse into what it would be really like if The Doctor became a Cyberman. Two parts of the Doctor’s mind were close to split in half during certain parts of this episode. Watching ‘cybermites’ crawl their way up The Doctor’s clothes before they eventually burrow their way in was unsettling for many fans to say the least.

Usually, The Doctor wouldn’t be able to be turned into one of the Cybermen since they are not human. Though with advancements that the Cybermen made, it meant that they could use anything that was living. What unfolded afterward was a battle of logic between both the Cyberman and The Doctor. Eventually, The Doctor finds a way through it all — a stunning episode all around.

As can be observed, there certainly are a lot of episodes that are absolutely worth a rewatch. You may have even had the urge to do so after you were learning about who the fourteenth Doctor was going to be. All in all, Matt Smith has been a crucial part of the Doctor Who franchise and it is a joy to venture through all of the episodes again.

Doctor Who can be watched on BBC and is streamable now on BBC iPlayer.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2022