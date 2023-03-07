How Did Zoro Get His Scar in One Piece? – Answered

Image: Toei Animation

Roronoa Zoro is one of the most iconic original crewmates of Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece. He didn’t consume any Devil Fruit unlike many other characters, but maintains an incredibly powerful presence in the series. He is a famed swordsman and the crew’s combatant, while formerly also having been a bounty hunter. Through his years Zoro has made more than a few enemies and collected a few memories from his fights in the form of his scars. Whichever scar you might be thinking of, however, Zoro has a story for in One Piece.

How Did Zoro Get His Chest Scar in One Piece?

If you’ve been reading the series from before the time skip and since the earliest chapters, you might recall the massive wound inflicted on his chest by Dracule Mihawk, leaving a giant scar. Zoro doesn’t even try to conceal it either, baring his chest often, with the scar proudly on display.

The wound was inflicted after Zoro challenged Mihawk to battle in the Baratie Arc, finding himself massively outclassed. Mihawk was seen by Zoro as the strongest swordsman in the world, and in this way, he did not disappoint. When he was defeated, he famously said, “Scars on the back are a swordsman’s shame.” He presented his chest instead of turning his back, taking the slash like a champion.

How Did Zoro Get His Ankle Scars?

One moment that might not be as commonly talked about, but is uniquely cool for the character, is when Zoro nearly cut his legs off.

This was when he was trapped on a giant candlewax structure shaped like a birthday cake, and like a wolf willing to chew through its paw to escape, he was willing to maim himself to rejoin the fight. Much like with his fight against Mihawk, Zoro shows a pattern here in being willing to take grievous wounds if it means proving his willingness to keep going.

How Did Zoro Get His Eye Scar in One Piece?

One of the more talked-about moments is Zoro’s scar he received after the time skip, above his left eye. It’s partially just a redesign to signal time and new wounds coming and going, and there’s no formal explanation. The eye is never opened, implying damage done beyond repair to it akin to Guts from Berserk, but there’s no confirmation, at least not yet. Fans have taken to speculating on how it was acquired.

Theories include Zoro’s training under Mihawk resulting in his slowly developing a special eye like Mihawk’s.

Another pertains to Zoro’s sword, the Sandai Kitetsu, and the connection with his attack, Asura, unleashing the power of a demon that seemingly resides in him. Fans suspect he could be trained by Mihawk to contain this power in his left eye.

Along with these scars, Zoro has picked up others from his fights as detailed in this video by Black Leg VinSmoke on YouTube. But ultimately, the scar maintains its mystique and adds to Zoro’s story through his fights. Perhaps the story of this series is actually about how Zoro makes it out alive in one piece.

