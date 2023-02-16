The Ant-Man is one of the most charismatic characters in Marvel right now; his first movie was a huge surprise for Marvel fans, who started loving him immediately. So it’s not a surprise that after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever concluded Phase 4, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be the first chapter of Phase 5. It promises to shake the entire MCU and change things forever, probably further exploring the concept of multiverses and giving a new chance for Kang the Conqueror to shine. But first, you need to know how to watch the Ant-Man movies in order.

Every Ant-Man Movie in Order

If you want to know how to watch Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man trilogy in preparation for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, this is the right place.

Ant-Man

Right after getting released from jail, Scott Lang is having a hard time finding a good job and trying to spend time with his daughter. When a friend offers him a chance to win big money on an easy robbery, he ends up being swayed and accepting. But that marks the beginning of his journey as a hero. The house’s safe doesn’t have any money, only a strange suit. Throughout the film, Scott learns how to use the suit’s powers and becomes the new Ant-Man, working together with the creator of the suit Doctor Hank Pym.

The heist elements and funny and well-timed jokes of the movie surprised fans and turned it into one of the favorite solo movies of the MCU.

Ant-Man and the Wasp

The sequel to Ant-Man sees Scott Lang, with only a few days left of house arrest due to his involvement with the Avengers, having to help Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne go to the quantum realm to rescue Janet van Dyne. However, Ghost, a new villain, steals Pym’s lab, so Scott and Hope, now using the Wasp’s mantle, have to unite and deal with them.

The sequel isn’t as funny as the first one, and Ghost only manages to be a pretty forgettable antagonist (let’s hope Thunderbolts give her a more interesting characterization). But the movie still entertains and is important for Ant-Man’s story in the MCU.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

First seen in Loki, Ant-Man and the Wasp will have to deal with Kang the Conqueror, one of Marvel’s most fearsome villains, in their new feature. While investigating the quantum realm with his daughter Cassie, Hope, Hank Pym, and Janet, Scott is offered a deal by Kang to escape the quantum realm and have more time with Cassie. The movie also confirmed the villain Modok and will be incredibly important for setting up the rest of Marvel’s Phase 5 and Secret Wars.

Ant-Man also appeared in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023