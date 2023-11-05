Is Crunchyroll Down? Here’s How to Check Server Status

Image: Crunchyroll, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Crunchyroll is ubiquitous in the world of anime streaming. However, with such a massive service, there can occasionally be frustrating moments where the users aren’t able to see their favorite series as it drops. Here is how to find out if Crunchyroll is down, and to check their server status.

How to Check if Crunchyroll Server is Down

The first step is to check the official Crunchyroll Twitter account, as they’ll usually issue statements when their server is down or similar issues.

Some users may be experiencing issues using Crunchyroll right now, but our team is aware and is working to fix the situation as soon as possible! Thank you for your patience. — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) June 18, 2023

Beyond this step, you can always check whether the community at large has reported similar errors. Downdetector is an excellent resource for predicting whether it’s an issue for more than one person pretty quickly, with its reported outages. We advise keeping these options bookmarked so you can check whether it’s an issue with your internet, or the server itself.

What Can a Crunchyroll Server Outage Look Like, and Is There a Way to Fix This?

Crunchyroll server errors or connection issues can resemble a screen taking especially long to load, with tiles for episodes appearing but looking blank. This can affect certain series more than others, potentially when a new episode is anticipated for release. It can also appear in the form of messages such as on mobile, reading “Dang! We couldn’t connect to Crunchyroll.”

Image: Crunchyroll

The best advice in cases like these is simply to check their Twitter and wait, as frustrating as that can be. We promise we’re in the same boat as you when these issues happen, and with high-profile releases such as the Attack on Titan series finale, fans will want to know when they can log in.

Image: Crunchyroll

Refresh the app in small intervals, and keep an eye on your socials. Eventually, you’ll get right back into the action for your favorite anime!

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2023