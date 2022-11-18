Is Power Rangers Getting a Reboot? Possible Release Timeline, Leaks, and Everything We Know

Power Rangers turns 30 next year, and this occasion sends a chill down the spines of many millennials growing up with the series. The franchise centers upon a live-action superhero series largely using the footage of Super Sentai, a Toei Company series using a high concentration of practical special effects. While you might have grown up watching the original Mighty Morphin’ team, or perhaps the 2017 film reboot, or maybe even the multitude of returns by Green Ranger Tommy Oliver, the show and its merchandise are timeless. But is Power Rangers getting a reboot?

What is the Power Rangers Reboot Release Timeline?

A new Power Rangers universe is in development at Netflix, to follow Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, the 30th season of the series debuting likely in autumn 2023, so we’ll likely learn more about this reboot in 2023 or later. The reboot was announced on June 14, 2022, that Jenny Klein and Jonathan Entwistle, whose combined works include The Witcher, The End of the F***ing World, and Jessica Jones, would develop the series with Entertainment One for Netflix. It appears to be a film tying into a streaming series, essentially a reboot of 2017’s reboot.

The new Power Rangers show that @jennydelherpes and I are working on is firmly part of the new Cinematic Universe. Can't wait to share more information with everyone soon! Maybe some familiar faces… in a brand new universe… pic.twitter.com/kUrfY9Uxnz — Jonathan Entwistle (@jonaent) June 14, 2022

The series is not likely to debut until the conclusion of Cosmic Fury, nor is there much information given, aside from some pretty fascinating leaks if they hold to be true.

What Do the Leaks Say about the Power Rangers Shared Universe?

Power Rangers leaker @Jinsakuu revealed on Twitter some claims about where the franchise is heading, hinting at a feature film in development that shares the same cast as the series to follow it ats part of a shared universe. It will be a brand new team, not a rehash of previous rebooted teams like in the 2017 film, but still featuring elements of the series like the Zords and Zordon.

Jin further claims that production on Cosmic Fury is what’s holding up further reveals on the project’s development, and that it will be more serialized like other Netflix series, or any buzzworthy streaming series. It appears to be toned down, allowing for more reserved appearances of the Zords and Megazord to preserve tension and prevent fanservice from taking over on each episode. Of course, these are all rumors, and should be taken with a grain of salt. Be sure to check out the tweet for yourself as well:

Power Rangers Reboot Mild Spoilers Im posting this today for a reason 👀⚡️ pic.twitter.com/GNu0xglduG — Jin ✪ (@Jinsakuu) September 22, 2022

For now though, fans uncertain about what this reboot might bring can still celebrate with the 30th anniversary event including a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers reunion special expected to take place in Spring 2023 before Cosmic Fury. While the 2017 film was more of a contained effort to change the image of the franchise, this appears to be a reconfiguration of the TV show as well, and is certainly an interesting project to follow if you’re a fan.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022