Since the trailer’s release Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has been stunning everyone with its marvelous animation, and when the movie was finally released, things definitely didn’t change. The movie is the best animated feature of 2022, and everything about it, from the jokes and cast to the story, is great. It follows the titular character finding out he only has one life left after so many adventures; his only hope, while escaping literal Death, is getting the mythical Last Wish to restore his nine lives. However, even though it already went past $400M at the box office, many haven’t had their chance to watch it or want to see it again. So, is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Netflix already?

Can You Watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish isn’t available on Netflix yet. The movie was released on December 2022 and isn’t an original of any service, so it isn’t available on any streaming yet. However, you can watch the first movie and other shows of the franchise on Netflix.

If you’re in the US, you also can’t stream the first Puss in Boots movie (although some might say that is an advantage).

Where Can You Watch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish?

If you are eager to watch the animated movie, there are two ways to watch it right now. The first one is the easiest, go to your local theater and join the party. Even though it was released in December, many theaters are still airing the newest Puss in Boots.

If you prefer digital or can’t watch the feature in your town, it’s already available to rent and buy. DreamWorks lists several services that can help you with that, like Prime Video, Apple TV, Youtube, Vudu, and more. For those begging for a physical release, know that you can buy it on 4K UHD, BLU-RAY, and DVD starting February 28, 2023.

