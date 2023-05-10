Is the Oshi no Ko Manga Finished?

Image: Doga Kobo

Oshi no Ko has made crazy waves as the anime continues to dominate otaku discourse, being called 2023’s earliest top contender for best series. It’s been a strong hit with viewers, and, importantly, is a perfect adaptation of the manga. This brings discussion and awareness more prominently to the manga, and how much there is left of the series. If you’re just getting into the Oshi no Ko manga, you might be wondering if it’s finished, or anywhere approaching this state.

Is the Oshi no Ko Manga Still Ongoing or Nearly Finished?

Oshi no Ko is still going strong with its manga, with 117 chapters currently published. The series has been running strong with weekly installments since April 23, 2020.

The manga publishes regularly barring hiatuses such as the annual Golden Week holiday period observed in Japan every year in late April through early May.

Will Oshi no Ko Finish Soon?

This is debatable, as while the identity of the one responsible for Ai Hoshino’s death might be revealed in Chapter 109, there’s no telling how long it’ll take to catch him if they do at all. The series has taken a morally nuanced turn for its characters, primarily Aqua, as they go along their respective paths or succumb to their obsessions, and things might still get worse before they get better.

How Many Arcs Does Oshi no Ko Currently Have?

Oshi no Ko has spanned over 9 story arcs so far, and as the story continues to be written, will likely have more on the way. The story is well-paced, with no arc taking longer than 25 chapters to conclude, so when it is planned to end, it’ll likely be clear for all the readers to see. If you’re looking to keep up with the series as every chapter drops, be sure to check the Manga Plus Oshi no Ko portal!

- This article was updated on May 10th, 2023