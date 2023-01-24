Coraline is a dark animation by Neil Gaiman that won every children’s heart. With the rumors of a second movie, a lot of people are excited about all the possible stories to be told. But is there really going to be a Coraline 2?

Is There Going to Be a Coraline 2?

There's no Coraline 2 planned or written or contracted for or being made or being shot. https://t.co/631QcGY6Lb — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 19, 2022

Probably because of all the love it gets and the book’s 20th anniversary in 2022, many people started to believe a Coraline sequel film was on the way. But unfortunately, that’s not true. There are currently no plans for a second movie. Neil Gaiman is very proud of the first book and says that there won’t be a sequel until he thinks of a story as good as or better than Coraline.

Coraline is a fantasy horror that was a big part of the childhood of many people, still very popular today. The movie director was hired to work on a Little Nightmares TV show adaptation, something that might interest a lot of the fans, as it has similar vibes. But, on another round of sad news, apparently, the series is in development hell or just wasn’t canceled yet.

But there’s some good news. Sandman, another work by Neil Gaiman, received a live-action adaptation on Netflix in 2022. It tells the story of Morpheus trying to recover his kingdom after being trapped for over a century and having to deal with the changes in the world. Obviously, the story is quite different from Coraline, but it is a must for fans of it and of Neil Gaiman. We also have a list of scary anime that might interest not only horror fans but also you who have been waiting for a Coraline sequel for so long.

You can watch Coraline for free on Pluto TV.

