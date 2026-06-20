According to The Daily Mail, Jessica Simpson has officially canceled the final stop of her United States tour in Ohio. The show, which was scheduled for the Fraze Pavilion on Monday, June 22, was pulled due to concerns regarding incoming bad weather.

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Simpson shared her own reaction to the news on social media. She wrote, “I’m so sad and I will miss y’all! I look forward to seeing y’all soon!!” The venue also reached out to ticket holders to explain the situation.

A note from the organizers stated, “Unfortunately, due to the impending inclement weather, the Jessica Simpson concert scheduled for Monday, June 22nd has been canceled.” The message added, “Artist and fan safety are always everyone’s first concern. Tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment within 48 hours.”

Jessica Simpson opens up about early career pressure during recent tour stop

This Ohio date was meant to be the last show of her current run in the United States. Fans hoping to see her perform will need to wait, since her next show is not scheduled until October in Mexico City. Refunds tied to canceled plans have made headlines elsewhere too, including a refund tied to a viral cruise mishap.

This cancellation comes during a busy time for the 45-year-old star. She has been talking lately about the heavy pressure she felt early in her career. During a recent concert in Pennsylvania, she spoke to the audience about what was expected of her after she signed with Columbia Records.

Jessica Simpson admits she is 'so sad' as she cancels concert over safety concerns https://t.co/IlP29ZQBr1 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 19, 2026

She said she was expected to follow in the footsteps of pop stars like Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. According to Simpson, the demands from the music industry often focused on how she looked rather than on her music. She shared that at age 17, she was told to lose 15 pounds, even though she weighed only 115 pounds at the time.

She told the crowd, “The second record, I [was told I] needed to have a six-pack, which was definitely not going to happen. I’m just not built that way, you know?” She also spoke about the creative struggles she went through during those early years. Large-scale refunds have also been in the news recently, such as companies returning tariff refunds to customers after a recent court ruling.

Simpson said she often felt like a failure because she was trying to be a version of herself that the record label wanted. She said she did not want to wear a head mic or perform dance routines, but agreed to do both because she did not want to disappoint anyone. She explained that it wasn’t until she started writing her own music that she got her first number one song, the 2004 track With You.

Simpson is currently touring music based on her personal life, including her divorce from Eric Johnson. The two married in July 2014 and have three children together, Maxwell, Birdie, and Ace. Simpson announced their separation in January 2025, calling it a painful situation. She has described her musical comeback as an apology to herself for putting up with things she did not deserve.

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