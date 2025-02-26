Las Vegas Raiders’ Owner Asked Tom Brady for One Big Favor: ‘Do you want to put on the jersey?’

Tom Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and current Las Vegas Raiders minority owner, reportedly turned down an unexpected suggestion from Raiders owner Mark Davis to come out of retirement and play quarterback for the team. The 47-year-old former NFL star was reportedly caught off guard during a recent behind-closed-doors meeting with the Raiders’ leadership when Davis floated the idea of Brady returning to the field for a second time.

According to reports, Brady was confused about whether Davis was being serious or simply joking with him. Brady ultimately “laughed off” the suggestion, expressing his preference to remain in his current roles as a Fox commentator and team minority owner rather than returning to play. Brady reportedly indicated his desire to help build success for the Raiders from the front office instead of the field.

Since becoming a minority owner of the Raiders, Brady has been significantly involved in key organizational decisions. He played an important role in the recent hiring of Pete Carroll as head coach following the team’s disappointing 4-13 season in 2024. Brady has also established a working relationship with new general manager John Spytek, with whom he previously won a Super Bowl while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020-21 season.

Spytek revealed that he and Brady maintain regular communication about team matters. “Tom and I stay in touch since I’ve gotten the job. He’s a very curious person as you know, he just wants to know what’s going on,” Spytek said. The general manager noted that Brady offers valuable thoughts and insights, which Spytek appreciates and considers in his decision-making process.

The Raiders are actively searching for their quarterback of the future after Aidan O’Connell failed to deliver success last season. The team has been linked to top quarterback prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, including Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, though they would likely need to trade up from their current sixth overall pick to select either player. Alternatively, the Raiders could select a quarterback such as Jalen Milroe with their existing pick or pursue veteran options from the open market, with Matthew Stafford and Justin Fields mentioned as potential candidates.

Brady’s former teammate and current New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel commented on Brady’s new ownership role, stating that Brady will “provide great input” and that his involvement is “a great thing for the National Football League.”

While Brady has only been in an ownership position with the Raiders for a few months, he has already influenced decisions that could benefit the franchise long-term. Raiders fans hope Brady’s football expertise will help the organization identify their next franchise quarterback and build a team capable of competing consistently in the AFC West division.

For now, Brady remains committed to his roles in the broadcast booth and the Raiders’ front office, with no plans to don the silver and black uniform on the field.

