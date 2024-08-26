Ryan Reynolds Reveals This Cameo Was Painful To Cut From Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds recently revealed that he had to make a difficult decision during the editing process of Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor admitted that he was “mortified” to cut a cameo, which was hard because it was his friend. However, when you see who it is, it makes a lot of sense.

Warning: Spoilers for cameo appearances in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ryan Reynold’s friend and Wrexham football club co-owner, Rob McElhenney acted in Deadpool & Wolverine for a cameo. He was going to be a Time Variance Authority soldier. Unfortunately, as cuts were being made, Reynolds had to cut McElhenney. While the It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star is big on Television, his role wasn’t big enough and important enough to the plot to stay in.

Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram

Ultimately, his scene didn’t make it into the movie’s final cut, which was near the end. Reynolds took to Instagram to express his disappointment and explained that he really did not want to do it.

While editing a movie, they say you ‘sometimes have to kill your darlings.’ And with a heavy heart (and through great outside intervention) I had to kill a darling with this cameo… Ryan Reynolds

Despite the disappointment, Reynolds praised McElhenney’s performance and expressed his gratitude for their friendship. He acknowledged that McElhenney’s presence on set helped alleviate the stress of making a highly anticipated film. It’s likely that the scene will be a deleted scene featured in a Blu-ray or digital release.

Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram

Other appearances that did make it into the film are Channing Tatum as Gambit, Wesley Snipes as Blade, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and Chris Evans as Johnny Storm. When compared to these other cameos, it’s easy to see why McElhenney’s small scene was one of the cameos cut. These cameos have contributed to the film’s immense success, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

Reynolds also mentioned outside intervention, which may have been the studio wanting the movie to be a certain length and possibly recommending the scene get cut out. It’s an interesting glimpse into the creative process of filmmaking and the difficult decisions involved in making a good final product.

