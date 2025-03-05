Seattle Seahawks Make Surprising Roster Move & Release 10-year Vet

The Seattle Seahawks have decided to let go of veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett, marking the end of his ten-year run with the team. This decision, made in March 2025, was primarily influenced by the team’s need to manage their salary cap. Lockett’s contract for 2025 was set to cost the team $30.9 million against the cap, which was the third-highest amount for any wide receiver in the NFL.

By releasing him, the Seahawks were able to create $17 million in cap space, though they will still have to account for $13.9 million in “dead money” (cap charges for a player no longer on the team). This move and the release of four other players the day before significantly improved the Seahawks’ financial situation. They went from being over the salary cap to having around $33 million in available cap space just before the start of free agency.

Lockett’s release brings an end to the career of one of the most accomplished players in Seahawks history. He is second only to Hall of Famer Steve Largent in several key receiving categories for the franchise, including total catches (661), receiving yards (8,594), and touchdown receptions (61). While Lockett’s 2024 season was still solid—he had 49 catches for 600 yards and two touchdowns—it was his least productive year since 2017.

This decline in performance played a role in the team’s decision to move on. Additionally, he was targeted only 74 times, the fewest since 2018, showing that his role in the offense had diminished. This shift coincided with the rise of younger receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who became a key part of the passing game in the second half of the season and even broke Lockett’s single-season receptions record from 2020.

After the announcement, Lockett took to social media to share his thoughts. He expressed gratitude for his time with the Seahawks, thanked the fans, and reflected on his positive experiences during his decade with the team. While he acknowledged that his time in Seattle might be over, he made it clear that he is not ready to retire and plans to continue playing in the 2025 season. Lockett had previously pushed back against claims that his skills were declining significantly, reiterating his desire to keep playing beyond the 2024 season.

The Seahawks drafted Lockett in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and he quickly made a name for himself as a standout return specialist. In his rookie year, he earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors for his special teams play. By 2018, he had fully established himself as a top receiver, racking up 965 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Over the next four seasons, he consistently surpassed 1,000 receiving yards each year.

Lockett was also known for his durability, missing only three games throughout his entire career due to injury or illness. Beyond his on-field performance, he was highly respected for his leadership and character, earning the Steve Largent Award three times, which honors players for their excellence both on and off the field. His sportsmanship, dedication, and consistent performance made him a beloved figure in the franchise.

While his future is uncertain, Lockett’s skills and determination give him a good chance of finding a new team for the 2025 season. One potential landing spot could be the Las Vegas Raiders, who are in need of an upgrade at the receiver position. Regardless of where he ends up, Lockett’s legacy as one of the Seahawks’ all-time greats is secure.

