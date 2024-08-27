Image Credit: Bethesda
Collage style image featuring Shadow the Hedgehog, Goku from Dragon Ball, and Akira
Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Pays Homage To Dragon Ball & Other Anime In New Trailer

The film's love of anime is on the nose, but appreciated.
|

Published: Aug 27, 2024 04:21 pm

The live action Sonic the Hedgehog movies have been warmly received by fans and most critics, with the latest installment, aptly named Sonic the Hedgehog 3, has already earned praise for featuring the beloved anti-hero Shadow the Hedgehog.

After unveiling a brand-new trailer, fans quickly began to notice a number of anime references that will appear in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3, including references to the smash-hit Akira and Dragon Ball franchises.

With shots that include the ever iconic Akira bike slide, Shadow the Hedgehog 3 looks like it plans to wear all of its influences on its sleeve, and we can’t wait to see what else in store once the movie makes it to theaters on December 20, 2024.

