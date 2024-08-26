Tarantino Sets the Record Straight on His Star Trek Film

Quentin Tarantino, an acclaimed director known for his unique style and unconventional storytelling, has finally acknowledged the rumor about his Star Trek script. Unfortunately, this good news comes with some bad, as he’s outright saying the movie will “never happen.” However, what’s interesting is why it won’t, as it seems to have little to do with a studio and more to do with Tarantino’s own rules.

The primary reason for the project’s cancellation is Tarantino’s self-imposed limit of 10 films. His next film will be his tenth and, therefore, last. The director feels that a Star Trek film would depart from his usual style and likely be a less satisfying conclusion to his career (thanks ComicBook). He didn’t put an end to rumors earlier because it wasn’t a priority at the time.

It’s never going to happen. There’s been so much misinformation about what it was going to be—nothing but misinformation. I live in a special zone and part of my zone is because I’m not on Instagram and Facebook, I’m not creating this constant dialogue with the world with what’s going on with my life. Quentin Tarantino

While Tarantino’s decision is disappointing for fans, it’s important to note that screenwriter Mark L. Smith has confirmed that he penned a script based on Tarantino’s story idea to Collider. So, there is a script out there that would be Tarantino’s Star Trek.

I remember we were talking, and he goes, ‘If I can just wrap my head around the idea that Star Trek could be my last movie, the last thing I ever do. Is this how I want to end it?’ And I think that was the bump he could never get across, so the script is still sitting there on his desk. Mark L. Smith

Tarantino would likely have created a memorable Star Trek experience. His worlds are unique and would be similar to Tim Burton making a Batman film. Unfortunately, a 10-film rule means the end of that. Still, there is always the possibility of Tarantino coming back later. Kevin Smith once expressed that he was finished with movies while marketing Red State, but he rediscovered his passion for filmmaking and continues to create them.

With the script penned, another director could possibly take it and make a Star Trek movie from it, but that is doubtful.

