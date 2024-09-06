This Actor Explains Why They Didn’t Return For Deadpool & Wolverine

In a recent interview, actor Liev Schreiber discussed the persistent rumors surrounding his potential return as Sabretooth in the Deadpool & Wolverine film. Schreiber expressed his gratitude for the enduring fan support for his portrayal of the iconic X-Men villain, but also acknowledged the physical challenges of reprising the role.

Recommended Videos

Schreiber, who played Sabretooth in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine, told Collider that he was pleasantly surprised by the numerous fan campaigns advocating for his return. He said the experience was like the overwhelming support he received after the unexpected cancellation of his Showtime series Ray Donovan.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

The actor reflected on the often disconnected nature of filmmaking and television production, highlighting the distance between actors and audience reactions. The ongoing enthusiasm for his Sabretooth portrayal years later came as a welcome surprise.

It’s amazing. I can’t begin to tell you what it feels like when people are thinking about something you did and are so appreciative of it that they want you to do it again. Liev Schreiber

However, Schreiber candidly about the physical demands of embodying the character. Sabertooth is known for his imposing presence and intense physicality. Schreiber saw how much effort it took Hugh Jackman to keep his body as it needed to look, and Schreiber didn’t want to go through that. He admitted he was content to “sit by the sidelines” this time around.

While Schreiber sat out Deadpool & Wolverine, he did not explicitly rule out a potential return in the future. However, the actor is 56 already, and was 42 when he first took on the role of Sabertooth. As these actors age, it’s hard for them to keep this kind of physicality going. We may not see Schreiber take on Sabertooth just because neither Wolverine nor Sabertooth is supposed to age like regular humans. Still, we’d be happy to see him again.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy