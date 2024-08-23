Image Credit: Bethesda
This MCU Villain Long-Thought Dead Returns in Marvel’s Vision

Nothing is truly gone forever.
Jorge Aguilar
Published: Aug 23, 2024 02:11 pm

The MCU is bringing back a much beloved fan-favorite villain. It’s easy to remember James Spader in his role as Ultron and how he brought such a menacing character to life. It’s amazing because that sentient robot shouldn’t be alive, especially after his movie.

Warning: Spoilers for Vision, minor spoilers for WandaVision, and the major details for the ending of Avengers: Age of Ultron

In Marvel Studios’ upcoming series, Vision, Spader will reprise his role as the iconic MCU villain, Ultron (First reported by TheHollywoodReporter). Ultron died at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, paving the way for Vision. The series, a spin-off of the popular WandaVision, will follow Vision’s journey as he searches for a new purpose in life.

Avengers-Age-of-Ultron-looking-down
Marvel Studios

There are multiple ways this could be done. They could use the tried-and-true Multiverse reasoning, where Ultron survived in a different universe. That’s kind of an easy way to go, but it would likely be avoided for fear of being called lazy. Instead, similar to how Wanda goes into her own mind in WandaVision, Vision may have a piece of Ultron in his mind.

That would be an easy way to bring the character back and may even be a good way to set Ultron loose again. Either way, Ultron’s return is a significant for the MCU, as his character has been a major antagonist in the franchise. It’s not just his motivations and powerful abilities but how surprisingly intimidating Spader makes Ultron. He sounds so menacing that it’s hard not to take him seriously. Any details of how this will happen are scarce, but it’s clear that Ultron’s presence is a huge win for MCU fans.

Avengers-Age-of-Ultron-turning-around
Marvel Studios

The series is part of a larger trilogy that includes Wandavision and Agatha All Along. It is expected to begin filming in England in early 2025 and likely won’t be on Disney+ until 2026 at the earliest, so we have plenty of time to get more details.

