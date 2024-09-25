Image Credit: Bethesda
This Star Is Eager For Star Trek 4

Jorge Aguilar
Published: Sep 25, 2024 06:00 pm

Actor Zachary Quinto, known for his portrayal of Spock in the rebooted Star Trek film series, is still hopeful about the future of Star Trek 4 and his potential return to the iconic role. In a recent interview with Variety, Quinto emphasized the franchise’s limitless potential and his own wish to revisit the character from a fresh perspective.

Quinto’s comments come during uncertainties surrounding the fourth installment in the Kelvin Timeline Star Trek films. The project has faced numerous setbacks since its initial announcement in 2016, with several directors and writers attached and departing. Even Quentin Tarintino was supposedly going to make a Star Trek movie. Currently, Steve Yockey is reportedly working on the latest script draft, but no director is officially on board.

Despite this, Quinto sees no reason to believe that Star Trek 4 won’t eventually materialize.

There’s no cutoff. The original cast did movies for decades, well into their 50s, 60s. The stories might be different. We might not be running as fast on the other planets, but I think anything’s possible, and I think there’s nothing more fulfilling as an artist then to come back to something after time has passed, and cultivate a relationship with it from a completely different perspective, and a completely new point of view.

Zachary Quinto

Star Trek 4 is just one of several projects currently being developed at Paramount. Star Trek: Section 31, a feature-length spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery starring Michelle Yeoh, is nearing completion and is slated for release on Paramount+ in early 2025. There’s also a prequel to the 2009 reboot in the works.

We may see the fourth movie come out since the series clearly still has a fanbase, and the reboot was a big way to modernize the stories. Still, for now, there is no concrete evidence that the fourth movie is over or fully coming out, just that it’s being written.

