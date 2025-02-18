Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Tells Blue Jays They Missed Their Deadline

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays were unable to agree on a contract extension by Guerrero’s own deadline of February 17, 2025. Guerrero announced on Tuesday that the negotiations had ended without a deal. He said both sides had made financial offers but couldn’t find common ground. As a result, Guerrero will enter free agency after the season, meaning all 29 other MLB teams can compete to sign him.

Guerrero’s strong performance in the 2024 season influenced the negotiations significantly. He had impressive stats, including a .323 batting average, .396 on-base percentage, and .544 slugging percentage, along with 44 doubles and 30 home runs. This performance earned him his fourth consecutive All-Star selection and a sixth-place finish in the American League MVP voting. His previous success, particularly finishing second in the 2021 AL MVP race, also raised his value.

Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins expressed disappointment about the failed negotiations, noting that the team made a serious effort to reach an agreement and communicated thoroughly with Guerrero and his agent. Atkins said, “We worked very hard. The motivation is still there. Confident that every thought, idea we had, every dollar that we had was communicated. But we’re obviously disappointed to not have gotten that done.”

Team President Mark Shapiro echoed this feeling, mentioning that the team offered more than their usual budget to keep Guerrero. However, they didn’t reveal specifics about the offer, though previous reports indicated they had offered $340 million, which was turned down as too low.

The recent record-setting contract signed by Juan Soto with the New York Mets influenced the negotiations for top players. Although Guerrero and Soto are different types of players, the Jays recognized the higher financial expectations set by Soto’s deal. This suggests that Guerrero’s potential contract could last at least 13 years, considering his age and expected peak performance.

Guerrero’s self-imposed deadline helped set a timeline for discussions, but he is now not planning to discuss a contract during the season. His family’s financial stability, thanks to his successful career and that of his father may allow him to approach negotiations without feeling rushed for money.

The Blue Jays ended the 2024 season with a disappointing 74-88 record, their worst since 2019. Their struggles to sign key free agents in the off-season underline how important it is for them to keep Guerrero and not risk losing their star player, as finding a replacement for someone of his talent would be challenging.

