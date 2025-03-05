Volvo Is Taking On Elon’s Tesla With 670 HP & 400-Mile Range

Volvo has stepped into the competitive full-size electric sedan market with the introduction of the 2026 Volvo ES90, a sleek fastback designed to go head-to-head with well-known models like the Tesla Model S. Built on the 800-volt SPA2 platform, which it shares with the Volvo EX90 and Polestar 3 SUVs, the ES90 features a clean yet eye-catching design that incorporates classic Volvo styling cues. These include the brand’s signature grille, the distinctive “Thor’s hammer” T-shaped headlights, and vertical taillight slats that stretch up the rear window. Volvo has also emphasized the car’s aerodynamic efficiency, claiming a drag coefficient of just 0.25.

Recommended Videos

Inside, the ES90 draws inspiration from Scandinavian design, using natural materials and a color scheme that reflects this minimalist yet elegant aesthetic. The cabin is packed with premium features, including a glass roof, a high-end Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and advanced safety systems that monitor occupants. The infotainment setup includes a 9-inch driver display, a head-up display, and a large 14.5-inch central touchscreen that integrates Google services and Waze navigation for seamless connectivity and ease of use.

The ES90 comes with three different drivetrain options to suit various needs. The base Single Motor rear-wheel-drive version produces 329 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque, powered by an 88 kWh battery pack. The Twin Motor all-wheel-drive model steps things up with 442 horsepower and 494 lb-ft of torque, using a larger 102 kWh battery.

For those seeking maximum performance, the top-tier Twin Motor Performance all-wheel-drive configuration delivers an impressive 670 horsepower and 635 lb-ft of torque, utilizing the 102 kWh battery. All versions support bidirectional charging, and with fast charging capabilities, the ES90 can go from 10% to 80% charge in about 20 minutes when using a 350 kW charger.

Volvo

When it comes to performance, the ES90 doesn’t disappoint. The Single Motor version can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, while the Twin Motor model does it in 5.3 seconds. The Twin Motor Performance variant is the quickest, hitting 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds. While official EPA range estimates are still pending, Volvo states that the Single Motor model can travel over 400 miles on a single charge based on the Euro WLTP test cycle. The Twin Motor and Performance versions are expected to exceed 430 miles on the same cycle.

In terms of size, the ES90 measures 196.9 inches long, 76.5 inches wide, and 61 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 122.1 inches. Its weight ranges from 5,216 to 5,797 pounds, depending on the configuration. The Tesla Model S is slightly longer at 197.7 inches, wider at 78.2 inches, and shorter at 56.3 inches, with a shorter wheelbase of 116.5 inches.

The ES90’s primary rival, the Tesla Model S, is available in dual-motor all-wheel-drive and tri-motor all-wheel-drive Plaid versions, with the Plaid model also producing 670 horsepower. While the Tesla leans toward a sportier driving experience, the Volvo ES90 appears to focus more on luxury and refinement. Tesla has recently announced updates for the Model S and Model X, keeping the competition fierce.

Pricing for the Tesla Model S and Volvo EX90 SUV starts around $80,000, and the ES90 is expected to be similarly priced when it launches later this year. Orders for the ES90 are already open, with deliveries anticipated by the end of the year. The starting price for the Single Motor variant is €72,000, with higher trim levels and optional features pushing the cost closer to €100,000 for the most fully equipped version. While the ES90 may come at a higher price point than some competitors, it justifies this with a more extensive list of standard features and a larger battery capacity, offering better value for those seeking a premium electric sedan.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy