What Streaming Service is Harry Potter Currently on?

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Harry Potter is one of the most popular book and movie franchises in the world. It’s in high demand, especially for young readers, but viewers of the movies might not want to purchase expensive box sets for any number of reasons. If you’re looking to watch Harry Potter on a streaming service, you’ll find yourself in luck. You won’t find yourself left out if you’re wanting to watch these magical modern classics.

Harry Potter: Streaming Service Options

If you’re watching any of the original 8 Harry Potter films, you’ll find they’re now on Peacock. This has been the case as of February 1, 2023, but before that, it was previously available on HBO Max. Despite this, the other Wizarding World content including the recent Fantastic Beasts series of films is still available on Max.

Related: How to Watch the Fantastic Beasts Movies in Order

If you’re an international viewer you might not have this option, so the following choices are available instead:

Crave on Demand for Canadian viewers

NOW on Demand for UK viewers

Google Play, YouTube, or Amazon Prime Video (buy or rent)

The streaming availability of Harry Potter is a fascinating story due to Warner Bros. seeing the rights split between NBCUniversal and HBO in 2016. This has resulted in a sort of tug-of-war between their respective streaming services, Peacock and HBO Max. This has persisted since 2020, and chances are that if you’re in the States and not seeing it on one service, check the other option.

International viewers can understandably have a little whiplash trying to follow the story, especially when related to two streaming services not available in their country. It’s bizarre to think that any series would change hands so often, even appearing on Netflix in some places, but it’s a good idea to check all possible avenues, and maybe have a VPN handy. It’s worked for other series, after all.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023