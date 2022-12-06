When Does Chainsaw Man Episode 10 Come Out?

Image: MAPPA

Chainsaw Man is nearing the end of its first season as an anime, and what a wild ride it’s been so far. Denji, on track as a late bloomer and deadly devil hunter, is chasing various milestones in life while fighting to stay alive. But the latest episode, episode 9, ended on a devastating note that’ll leave viewers antsy to see how our heroes pull through. Hope seems low, the body count is rising, and even the feared devil hunters are not safe. With the previous installment’s spectacular action and cliffhanger before cutting to the credits, viewers will want to know when they can watch Chainsaw Man episode 10.

Chainsaw Man Anime Episode 10: Release Date and Time

Chainsaw Man episode 10 will air on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, on Crunchyroll and Hulu for subscribers to either service. Specific release times depending on the timezone you live in will vary, and some are listed below for reference:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — 9AM PT (Tuesday, December 13)

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — 11AM CT (Tuesday, December 13)

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — 12PM ET (Tuesday, December 13)

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — 1PM AST (Tuesday, December 13)

Brazil (Brasília Time) — 2PM BRT (Tuesday, December 13)

UK and Ireland — 5PM GMT (Tuesday, December 13)

Europe — 7PM CEST (Tuesday, December 13)

Moscow — 8PM MSK (Tuesday, December 13)

India — 10:30PM IST (Tuesday, December 13)

Vietnam and Thailand — 12AM ICT (Wednesday, December 14)

Philippines — 1AM PHT (Wednesday, December 14)

Japan — 2AM JST (Wednesday, December 14)

Be sure to tune in for what’s sure to be a violent follow-up. Aki is in mortal danger while having witnessed a drastic sacrifice by a beloved colleague. A new devil and their mysterious master are here, while the Gun Devil appears to wreak havoc and gain power. Hope is beginning to fade, and for those who haven’t read the manga, tension is running high with the viewers. Be sure to tune in with any streaming service available, this series is the anime event of the year. Be sure to check out the latest glimpse at what to expect:

Chainsaw Man released on Crunchyroll on October 11, 2022, with the English dub released later that month.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022