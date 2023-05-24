When Does the Demon Slayer Season 3 English Dub Release?

For plenty of anime fans, Demon Slayer has been the biggest release of the season, and for good reason. The season boasts high-quality animation, promising a great adaptation of a solid, concise story (by Shonen manga standards), and insanely gorgeous action. But for viewers who find the English subbed version with Japanese audio inaccessible, this entertainment can be lost on them, and the good news is, their needs will be addressed soon. Read on to find out about the Demon Slayer Season 3 English dub release date!
Demon Slayer Season 3 English Dub Release Date and Time
Demon Slayer Season 3 will release its English dub on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. The dub will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and new dubbed episodes will air weekly every Sunday. Additionally, for fans of the original subbed version, they can catch new episodes earlier that same day!
This comes in the tradition of most popular anime, with hits like Oshi no Ko and Hell’s Paradise receiving similar treatments. If you live outside the time zones covered above and want to catch the Demon Slayer Season 3 English dub release the moment it drops, read on below:
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)
|1:30 PM PST
|Central Time (Chicago, Regina)
|3:30 PM CST
|Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)
|4:30 PM EST
|Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)
|5:30 PM AST
|Brazil (Brasília Time)
|5:30 PM BST
|UK and Ireland
|9:30 PM GMT
|Europe
|10:30 PM CEST
|Moscow
|11:30 PM MSK
|India
|May 29, 2:00 AM IST
|Vietnam and Thailand
|May 29, 3:30 AM ICT
|Philippines
|May 29, 4:30 AM PHT
Prepare yourself as Tanjiro and his friends fight for survival in the Swordsmith Village!
Demon Slayer Season 3 English Dub Voice Actor Cast
Additionally, Crunchyroll has issued a press release detailing the following actors cast in Demon Slayer Season 3’s English dub!
- Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado
- Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado
- Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma
- Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira
- Griffin Burns as Muichiro Tokito
- Kira Buckland as Mitsuri Kanroji
- Zeno Robinson as Genya
- Christopher Corey Smith as Hantengu
- Brent Mukai as Gyokko
On top of this news, dubs in Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi are in production. We can’t wait to have this series accessible to everyone this weekend!
- This article was updated on May 24th, 2023