When Does the Demon Slayer Season 3 English Dub Release?

For plenty of anime fans, Demon Slayer has been the biggest release of the season, and for good reason. The season boasts high-quality animation, promising a great adaptation of a solid, concise story (by Shonen manga standards), and insanely gorgeous action. But for viewers who find the English subbed version with Japanese audio inaccessible, this entertainment can be lost on them, and the good news is, their needs will be addressed soon. Read on to find out about the Demon Slayer Season 3 English dub release date!

Demon Slayer Season 3 English Dub Release Date and Time

Demon Slayer Season 3 will release its English dub on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 1:30 PM PT / 4:30 PM ET. The dub will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and new dubbed episodes will air weekly every Sunday. Additionally, for fans of the original subbed version, they can catch new episodes earlier that same day!

This comes in the tradition of most popular anime, with hits like Oshi no Ko and Hell’s Paradise receiving similar treatments. If you live outside the time zones covered above and want to catch the Demon Slayer Season 3 English dub release the moment it drops, read on below:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 1:30 PM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 3:30 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 4:30 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 5:30 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 5:30 PM BST UK and Ireland 9:30 PM GMT Europe 10:30 PM CEST Moscow 11:30 PM MSK India May 29, 2:00 AM IST Vietnam and Thailand May 29, 3:30 AM ICT Philippines May 29, 4:30 AM PHT

Prepare yourself as Tanjiro and his friends fight for survival in the Swordsmith Village!

Demon Slayer Season 3 English Dub Voice Actor Cast

Additionally, Crunchyroll has issued a press release detailing the following actors cast in Demon Slayer Season 3’s English dub!

Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado

as Tanjiro Kamado Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado

as Nezuko Kamado Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma

as Zenitsu Agatsuma Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira

as Inosuke Hashibira Griffin Burns as Muichiro Tokito

as Muichiro Tokito Kira Buckland as Mitsuri Kanroji

as Mitsuri Kanroji Zeno Robinson as Genya

as Genya Christopher Corey Smith as Hantengu

as Hantengu Brent Mukai as Gyokko

On top of this news, dubs in Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi are in production. We can’t wait to have this series accessible to everyone this weekend!

